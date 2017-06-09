Cavaliers Players Reportedly 'Highly Agitated' over Stephen Curry's Game 3 Squat

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly took issue with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry's squatting following Kevin Durant's go-ahead three-pointer late in Game 3 on Wednesday.

Sam Amico of Fox Sports Ohio reported Friday that the Cavs were "highly agitated" by it and that it "won't be forgotten come Friday night."

As seen in the following photo courtesy of The Score, Curry appeared to mimic defecating on the Cavs' home floor at Quicken Loans Arena:

Durant's trifecta put Golden State on top 114-113 with under one minute left, and it went on to win 118-113 to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals.

When asked about the gesture after the game, Curry denied any type of premeditation, per Chris Walder of The Score:

"It was all spontaneous. I wish I could have a little bit more control over here. The reactions in certain situations ... I really don't know what I did last night. I saw it, but I don't know what I was doing. I even dropped my mouthpiece because I was so uncoordinated in that sense. It is what it is."

After struggling in last year's NBA Finals, Curry has bounced back with some big-time performances this time around.

Through three NBA Finals games, Curry is averaging 28.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest.

The Warriors will have a chance to close out the series, win their second title in three years and complete a perfect 16-0 postseason when they face the Cavaliers in Game 4 on Friday.