Los Angeles Dodgers' 2017 MLB Draft Preview, Predictions
The Los Angeles Dodgers have won four straight National League West titles behind baseball's gaudiest payroll, yet have also managed to build a robust farm system.
Dodgers fans, therefore, have every reason to be excited about the upcoming MLB amateur draft.
Los Angeles owns three picks in the top 100 (No. 23, No. 62 and No .100), and there's enough available talent for president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and company to gild the minor league lily.
While we await the actual draft beginning on June 12, let's take a closer look.
Farm System Strengths
With first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger graduating to The Show and making his presence felt, the Dodgers' top prospect is now outfielder Alex Verdugo, per MLB.com.
Verdugo is one of two outfielders—along with 20-year-old Cuban Yusniel Diaz—in L.A.'s highest-ranked 10.
The Dodgers' biggest glut of talent, however, comes in the form of right-handed pitching.
Of the franchise's top 20 prospects, seven (No. 4 Yadier Alvarez, No. 6 Walker Buehler, No. 7 Jordan Sheffield, No. 13 Brock Stewart, No. 14 Josh Sborz, No. 15 Imani Abdullah and No. 18 Jacob Rhame) are righty hurlers.
That's not to say the club won't target an arm, but look for southpaws to be the focus if possible.
Areas of Need
Despite a recent slump, Bellinger looks like the heir apparent to Adrian Gonzalez at first base. The Dodgers, however, have precious little coverage at the hot-corner infield spot, in addition to the aforementioned shortage of lefties.
Of the team's top 20 prospects, only 19-year-old Brendon Davis (ranked No. 17) has seen significant innings at third base, and he's marinating at Single-A.
Yes, third baseman Justin Turner is signed through 2020 and was hitting .379 before a hamstring injury put him on the shelf.
However, he's also 32 years old and will need a replacement at some point.
Top Hitter Options
Logan Warmoth, SS, North Carolina
In his third season with the Tar Heels, Logan Warmoth is hitting .336 with a .958 OPS while showcasing plus speed and solid defense at shortstop.
Yes, the Dodgers already have a pretty dang decent shortstop by the name of Corey Seager, and Warmoth could easily be snatched up before the 23rd pick.
If he's available when Los Angeles selects, though, he may be too enticing to pass up.
Keston Hiura, 2B, UC Irvine
Keston Hiura slashed .442/.567/.693 in 2017. ESPN.com's Keith Law suggested the 21-year-old "might have [the draft's] best pure hit tool."
The only reason Hiura could slip to Los Angeles at No. 23 is an elbow injury that may require surgery, per Law.
That said, the Dodgers could be seeking "upside over safe," per Dustin Nosler of Dodgers Digest.
Jake Burger, 3B, Missouri State
Jake Burger hit .333 with 22 home runs and a 1.110 OPS in his third season at Missouri State, suggesting the kind of pop that could allow him to stick at third base, even if his glove needs work.
Intriguingly, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter tapped the 21-year-old for precisely the 23rd draft slot.
Top Pitcher Options
Trevor Rogers, LHP, Carlsbad High School (New Mexico)
Trevor Rogers is long in the tooth for a prep player, as he'll turn 20 in November. His mid-90s fastball and impressive slider are likewise advanced, and he could be grabbed before L.A. gets a crack at him.
He's got a lanky, projectable frame and electric stuff, however, that warrant Clayton Kershaw comparisons on an especially generous day.
Brendon Little, LHP, State College of Florida (Manatees)
With a fastball that can touch the upper 90s and a plus-plus curveball, Brendon Little could be off the board within the top 20 picks.
Then again, he wobbled badly in 2016, raising questions.
"I just see an electric pitcher with a good head on his shoulders and a great attitude," Manatees head coach Tim Hill said, per Joey Johnston of Baseball America. "I'm not quite sure what happened last season."
Uncertainty can damage draft stock. In fact, Reuter has Little going at No. 38, meaning he should be on Los Angeles' radar.
David Peterson, LHP, Oregon
David Peterson posted a collegiate career-best 2.51 ERA in 2017 while boasting career highs in innings pitched (100.1) and strikeouts per nine innings (12.56).
His three-quarters delivery and lack of eye-popping stuff suggest a role as a bullpen sniper rather than a starter, but the numbers and results are impossible to ignore.
Draft Predictions
The Dodgers should roll the dice at No. 23 and grab a hitter who fills a need, which makes Burger a logical pick.
He's far from a rock-solid bet, but his hit tool makes him worth a spin of the fence-clearing roulette wheel.
As for the No. 62 and No. 100 picks, that's genuinely anybody's guess.
We'll assume L.A. opts for a lefty pitcher such as Jacob Heatherly of Alabama's Cullman High School and another infielder like Virginia's Ernie Clement.
Those are dart-tossing prognostications. This much is clear: The Dodgers can shore up the future while keeping their gaze fixed on division title No. 5.
All statistics courtesy of The Baseball Cube and Baseball Reference.