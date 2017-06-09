Los Angeles Dodgers' 2017 MLB Draft Preview, Predictions

0 of 5

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won four straight National League West titles behind baseball's gaudiest payroll, yet have also managed to build a robust farm system.

Dodgers fans, therefore, have every reason to be excited about the upcoming MLB amateur draft.

Los Angeles owns three picks in the top 100 (No. 23, No. 62 and No .100), and there's enough available talent for president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and company to gild the minor league lily.

While we await the actual draft beginning on June 12, let's take a closer look.