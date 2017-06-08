Former NFL WR James Hardy III Found Dead at Age 31

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Former NFL wide receiver James Hardy III has died at the age of 31.

Per Kayla Crandall of Fort Wayne's NBC, the Allen County Coroner's Office identified Hardy after his body was discovered in a river on Wednesday.

Per Cardell, emergency responders were called out to the North Anthony bridge in Fort Wayne on Wednesday afternoon after a water plant worker discovered Hardy's body in the Maumee River. The coroner is investigating the cause of death.

Hardy was a standout wide receiver at the University of Indiana where he played from 2005-07. He led the Hoosiers with 79 receptions, 1,125 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior in 2007.

The Buffalo Bills drafted Hardy in the second round of the 2008 NFL draft. He only appeared in 16 games over two seasons with the team and also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens in 2011.

After Hardy's NFL tenure ended, he played for the Arizona Rattlers and Tampa Bay Storm of the Arena Football League.