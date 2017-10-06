5-Star QB Prospect Justin Fields Commits to Georgia over FSU, LSU, More

Image via Scout.com

Justin Fields, a 5-star quarterback from Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Georgia, committed to the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday, according to Rivals' Radi Nabulsi.

The 6'3", 221-pound quarterback is considered the top dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2018 and the No. 1 player in the country by 247Sports.

Scout offered the following report on the player:

"Fields is an exciting player to watch. He is a big quarterback who is an athlete. He is a big arm and the ball comes out hot. At times, it comes out too hot, so he can improve on his consistency as a passer. He throws a beautiful deep ball, and he has shown the ability to dump the ball off to the flats and to throw screen passes. Where he needs to improve most in that area is the intermediate routes. When he throws a bad pass, it typically sails high on him. He was injured for about half the season as a sophomore, so he is still maturing as a quarterback. He can improve his feet and just throw with a better, more consistent foundation."

His size, athleticism and upside, however, make him one of the most intriguing players to watch in the class of 2018.

Fields originally committed to Penn State before ultimately decommitting in early June:

According to Tom VanHaaren of ESPN.com, that decommitment came "after Fields received a flood of new attention after a series of camps in the spring" and "had numerous coaches at his school during the spring evaluation period."

Ultimately, Georgia won his services.

"Georgia is a great school, it's my home school," Fields told Rivals. "My sister is committed there for softball. Coach Kirby [Smart], he does a great job with the defense and I feel like he's going to start kinda changing the culture there and winning more games and making it to the SEC Championship. I feel like he's starting to turn the program around."

That leaves the school with the best dual-threat quarterback in this class and a player who, with a bit of seasoning and experience, could be a major difference-maker. He has all the makings of an impactful college quarterback and a player who could dramatically improve the offense in the coming years.

The good news for Fields is he shouldn't be pressured to perform right away.

The Bulldogs have a loaded depth chart at quarterback that includes true freshman Jake Fromm and sophomore Jacob Eason, each of whom will have a major leg up on Fields by the time he arrives in Athens.

Fromm and Eason should afford Fields plenty of time to get acclimated with the playbook and the nuances of the college game before head Coach Smart deploys him as the Bulldogs' starter under center.