5-Star DE Micah Parsons Commits to Penn State over Alabama, Oklahoma, Others

Source: 247Sports

Penn State has added one of the most explosive defensive ends in the nation to its 2018 recruiting class after Micah Parsons pledged to play for the school.

Parsons gave the Nittany Lions his commitment Wednesday, choosing them over other elite programs such as Alabama and Oklahoma, via Penn State Football:

A native of Pennsylvania, Parsons is one of the studs in next year's recruiting class. The 5-star prospect is the top-ranked player from his home state, top-ranked weak-side defensive end in the nation and fourth-ranked overall player, per 247Sports.

While those rankings may be enough to tell the story of what Parsons can become in college, ESPN Recruiting Nation's scouting report offers more for fans of the Nittany Lions to dream about what he will offer starting in 2018: "Parsons is an impressive edge player with a lot of upside. If he sticks at end, he'll need to add size and bulk, but he does have enough athleticism and explosiveness to play in space. Overall, this kid has a knack for getting after the quarterback, which might be the most coveted skill in football."

Parsons is listed at 6'3" and 235 pounds. As he continues to add weight, that power will only help to enhance his explosiveness off the line of scrimmage and make him an essential player for opposing coaches to game-plan around.

Based on Parsons' skills and scouting report, Penn State will be the perfect place for him to develop his abilities.

The Nittany Lions have returned to prominence under head coach James Franklin. They won their first Big Ten title in eight years during the 2016 season, leading to a bump in recruiting.

Per 247Sports, Penn State finished 15th in the national recruiting rankings in 2017, a jump of five spots from the previous year.

Franklin's defense hasn't gotten enough credit for its dominance, ranking seventh in the FBS this season with 15.5 points allowed per game.

Parsons will only help to increase Penn State's defensive profile. His ability to get after the quarterback and defend the run will make him an integral part of the defensive line, as he'll help to contain the best playmakers from prominent Big Ten teams such as Ohio State, Michigan and Wisconsin.