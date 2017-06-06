    Reds LF Scooter Gennett Belts 4 Home Runs, Including Grand Slam, vs. Cardinals

    Thomas DuffyFeatured ColumnistJune 6, 2017

    Cincinnati Reds utility man Scooter Gennett was locked in Tuesday night.

    Through eight innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, the 27-year-old bombed four home runs—including a towering grand slam—and recorded 10 RBI in a 13-1 game.

    Here's his fourth big fly:

    Prior to Tuesday, Gennett had smashed just three dingers all season. He entered the game in a 1-for-20 slump.

    He's in good company:

