Reds LF Scooter Gennett Belts 4 Home Runs, Including Grand Slam, vs. Cardinals

Cincinnati Reds utility man Scooter Gennett was locked in Tuesday night.

Through eight innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, the 27-year-old bombed four home runs—including a towering grand slam—and recorded 10 RBI in a 13-1 game.

Here's his fourth big fly:

Prior to Tuesday, Gennett had smashed just three dingers all season. He entered the game in a 1-for-20 slump.

He's in good company:

[Twitter]