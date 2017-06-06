Reds LF Scooter Gennett Belts 4 Home Runs, Including Grand Slam, vs. Cardinals

Reds LF Scooter Gennett Belts 4 Home Runs, Including Grand Slam, vs. CardinalsJune 6, 2017
That’s THREE thus far, Scooter. https://t.co/z5IckrFZXa2017-6-7 01:23:50
Cincinnati Reds utility man Scooter Gennett was locked in Tuesday night.
Through eight innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, the 27-year-old bombed four home runs—including a towering grand slam—and recorded 10 RBI in a 13-1 game.
Got a fastball? Crush a fastball. https://t.co/oX93YjltJs #PapaSlam https://t.co/z56aCipBfq2017-6-7 00:41:44
Here's his fourth big fly:
There were 16. You can add one to that list. @SGennett2 is the 17th player EVER to hit four homers in a game: https://t.co/Z4a8opJNkz https://t.co/Fvk0qWZ1wX2017-6-7 02:01:38
Prior to Tuesday, Gennett had smashed just three dingers all season. He entered the game in a 1-for-20 slump.
Scooter Gennett is a 3-run homer away from the homer cycle2017-6-7 01:12:36
Yesterday Scooter Gennett was 0-for-19. Since then he is 6-for-6 with a double, 4 HR and 12 RBI.2017-6-7 01:57:54
He's in good company:
Scooter Gennett with 3 HRs and 8 RBI, the first #Reds player to have 8 RBI in game since Ken Griffey Jr. in 2000; and should get 1 more AB.2017-6-7 01:26:48
Reds LF with a 7-RBI game Frank Robinson Johnny Bench (normally a C) George Foster Scooter Gennett2017-6-7 00:53:38
