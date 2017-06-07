Top Factors That Could Sink Oakland Raiders This Season

0 of 6

D. ROSS CAMERON/Associated Press

At this point in the offseason, there's widespread optimism for most fanbases. After the Oakland Raiders secured the rights to running back Marshawn Lynch, locals and analysts bought stock in the Silver and Black as Super Bowl contenders in 2017.

We can all see how well the season can pan out for the Raiders with an iconic running back joining a 12-4 team with a young quarterback whose production placed his name among the top passers in the league for the 2016 campaign. Don't forget a pair of 1,000-yard receivers on the perimeter. By the way, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Khalil Mack, leads the league in sacks (26) over the past two seasons.

There's enough production, positivity and hometown mojo to feel the excitement leading up to the 2017 season.

However, only one team walks away with the Lombardi Trophy in February; the other 31 teams ultimately fall short. Despite their status as a legitimate contender, what could possibly go wrong for the Raiders in the upcoming year?