Bryan Colangelo Says 76ers Are Open to Trading No. 3 Pick in 2017 NBA Draft

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are keeping their options open with the third overall pick of the 2017 NBA draft.

Team president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo told reporters Monday that the Sixers will consider a trade if they receive an enticing offer.

"I think that should we move or if there's a transaction that comes out that gives us a chance to perhaps increase what impact No. 3 can have in terms of its return, I think we will look at it," Colangelo said, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "There's some discussions that have been fairly interesting."

Colangelo specifically mentioned the team's need for wings and guards, many of which should be available at No. 3.

Although presumed top-two picks Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball have declined workouts with the 76ers, according to Pompey, they will likely be able to choose from forwards Josh Jackson, Jayson Tatum and Jonathan Isaac along with guards De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk and Dennis Smith Jr.

Any of those prospects would provide immediate help to a team that almost tripled its win total from the previous season, joining a young core that already has Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Dario Saric and others.

On the other hand, a trade could either net more picks or bring in a veteran who can help guide the otherwise inexperienced squad.

With the way Philadelphia has stacked up draft selections in recent years, a trade back from No. 3 is assuredly within the realm of possibility.