Sanya Richards-Ross Reveals in New Book She Had Abortion Before 2008 Olympics

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Olympic track star Sanya Richards-Ross reveals in her new book that she had an abortion prior to the 2008 Olympics, according to TMZ Sports.

In the book, entitled Chasing Grace, Richards-Ross said she had the abortion one day prior to flying to Beijing for the Olympic Games.

Richards-Ross said that she and her now-husband, former New York Giants cornerback Aaron Ross, made the decision together during a phone call.

In Chasing Grace, she also writes:

"Everything I ever wanted seemed to be within reach. The culmination of a lifetime of work was right before me. In that moment, it seemed like no choice at all. The debate of when life begins swirled through my head, and the veil of a child out of wedlock at the prime of my career seemed unbearable. What would my sponsors, my family, my church, and my fans think of me?"

The Jamaica-born Richards-Ross represented Team USA at the 2008 Beijing Games, winning gold in the 4x400-meter relay and bronze in the 400-meter event.

Richards-Ross went on to win two more gold medals at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and has five career Olympic medals to her credit.