The Biggest Revelation from Every NFL Team's OTAs

All Is Well(?)

Just below "major injury" on the list of things NFL teams don't want in OTAs is "any nonsense not directly related to the game of football."

Like, say, having to address reports of discord between star players.

That's what the Seattle Seahawks found themselves doing after ESPN's Seth Wickersham wrote a long piece reporting that there's considerable friction between quarterback Russell Wilson and cornerback Richard Sherman, dating all the way back to the fateful goal-line play that decided Super Bowl XLIX.

As Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reported, head coach Pete Carroll denied that there's a rift between the team's offensive and defensive units.

"We are in great shape right now," Carroll said. "Everything is going in great fashion. I guess things are a lot differently than maybe you guys think. I don't know that, but in here and with us and the work we are doing I think we are in marvelous position. That doesn't mean everybody is on the same page exactly right all the time—I'm not either. We've got to work at it, it's a challenge and it's about developing relationships and working with people and helping them find their best and that's what we're working at right here. Now we ain't doing it right all the time but we are trying."

Wide receiver Doug Baldwin (as he usually is) was even more forthright while speaking to Liz Matthews of Seahawks Wire.

"It's kind of a lull time in the media for the NFL so you have to create stories," Baldwin continued. "No offense to you guys, that's your job. But at the same time, I think a lot of it was made about nothing – about little. If I'm speaking candidly, yes, do we have arguments and disagreements? Of course. Every locker room does. What I think makes our locker room so great is that we are transparent, is that we are upfront with each other, we do hold each other to a high standard of accountability."

Baldwin is correct that this is a bit of a "lull time" for the NFL media. But to call the story "nothing" isn't entirely accurate. Note that no one has refuted anything that Wickersham wrote about Sherman stewing about Wilson's interception that gave the Patriots the Lombardi Trophy. Or about dust-ups with other players he feels aren't performing to his satisfaction.

This could be nothing. It could be that now that the team has addressed the article, we won't hear of it again and the Seahawks will go on to another NFC West title.

But not too long ago, rumors were swirling that Seattle was trying to trade their Pro Bowl cornerback.

Maybe both were more than just talk.