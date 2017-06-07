Top Factors That Could Sink Dallas Cowboys This Season

2 of 6

Elsa/Getty Images

Despite the Cowboys' highly successful season in 2016, the team's year ended after not being able to get to Aaron Rodgers.

Even if Dallas had somehow been able to get past the Green Bay Packers, their lack of pass rush was their biggest weakness all season. The team just didn't have the horses to get to the passer consistently enough last year.

To prove just how mediocre the Cowboys' pass rush was last year, here are some mind-blowing statistics from 2016.

According to Sportradar (the league's stat-keeping database), the Cowboys generated the least amount of pressures in 2016 with just 150. Just to compare, the Miami Dolphins led the league with 254. Not only did Dallas finish last in pressures, it finished in just the middle of the pack in terms of sacks with 34.

To further emphasize how putrid the Cowboys' pass rush was last year, the team finished third in average time in the pocket at 2.49. Only the Bills and the Packers allowed quarterbacks to have more time in the pocket. Dallas also finished dead last in "hurries" with just 64.

If the Cowboys can't improve their pass rush in 2017, they will fail as a team. They added Taco Charlton in the first round to help ensure this does not happen, but as we know, rookie pass-rushers typically don't move the needle much in their first season.

Dallas is relying on young players such as Maliek Collins, David Irving, and Demarcus Lawrence to help improve their rush next year.

Much like 2016, the Cowboys' pass rush or lack of pressure could be their biggest downfall in 2017. It will likely decide what their ceiling is and if they are a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

