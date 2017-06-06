Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The battle for the American League East lead will continue on Tuesday when the New York Yankees (32-22) host the Boston Red Sox (31-25) in the first of three games as small home favorites.

The Red Sox bring a two-game winning streak into Yankee Stadium, pulling them within two games of the division lead after some early struggles the first seven weeks of the season.

Betting line: The Yankees opened as -123 favorites (wager $123 to win $100); the total is at nine runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 5.0-4.2, Yankees (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Red Sox can pay on the MLB lines

Boston has gone 10-4 since falling to 21-21 back on May 20. The team just split four games with the Baltimore Orioles, taking the last two to pull ahead of them in the AL East standings.

Drew Pomeranz (5-3, 4.24 ERA) has been part of the resurgence for the Red Sox and will toe the rubber in the series opener.

Pomeranz has won his last two starts since picking up a no-decision in a loss on May 20, allowing three runs and 11 hits in 13 innings with one walk and 19 strikeouts.

His teammates have also supported him during that stretch, outscoring the opposition 10-3 after getting outscored 19-5 in the previous two games he started.

Why the Yankees can pay on the MLB lines

The Yankees have won the past five meetings, including two at the end of April at Fenway Park. Boston was outscored 6-1 in those recent games despite being favored both times.

New York starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (5-5, 6.34) threw a complete-game shutout against the Red Sox in one of them on April 27, allowing just three hits with no walks and three strikeouts.

Tanaka gets the call again here and will be trying to snap a personal four-game losing streak. He was 1-0 with a 1.83 ERA in three starts versus Boston last year as well, limiting the team to a .181 batting average.

Smart betting pick

While Tanaka has been struggling lately, he is also 5-0 against the Red Sox in the last three seasons, including this one. The Yankees really need to set the tone in the first game here by earning a victory, guaranteeing they stay in first place by the time Boston leaves town.

The Red Sox have not won at New York since last July 16, and they will fall again in this spot to drop three games behind for the division lead.

MLB betting trends

Boston is 10-4 in its last 14 games.

The total has gone over in four of New York's last six games.

The total has gone under in eight of Boston's last 11 games.

All MLB lines and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.