Cortez Kennedy Reportedly Was Hospitalized for Swollen Legs Days Before Death

About a week before Cortez Kennedy was found dead in his home in Orlando, he was reportedly hospitalized for swollen legs, investigators told TMZ.

The former Seattle Seahawks star was in the hospital from May 10 to 15. He then reportedly called a friend to complain of dizziness on May 22 before he was discovered the next morning, according to a police report obtained by TMZ.

Per ESPN.com, Kennedy died alone, and the police were investigating the death but said "there is nothing suspicious to report."

According to the Mayo Clinic, among the variety of causes for swollen legs could be problems in the circulatory system, the lymphatic system or the kidneys.

Kennedy was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012 following an 11-year NFL career, all with the Seahawks. He also spent the past few years as a consultant with the New Orleans Saints.

"People of all races, religions and nationalities counted him as a friend; athletes and non-athletes alike," Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said of Kennedy, via ESPN. "We should all aspire to have as big a heart as his!"

The former defensive tackle was 48 years old.