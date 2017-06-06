Every NFL Team's 2017 Breakout Player Candidate

8 of 8

Arizona Cardinals

Defensive End Robert Nkemdiche

The times are changing in the Valley of the Sun. After nine years of anchoring the defensive line for the Arizona Cardinals, Calais Campbell moved on in free agency.

And that places a ton of pressure on second-year pro Robert Nkemdiche.

Nkemdiche barely played as a rookie amid grumbles about his work ethic, but defensive line coach Brentson Buckner told Darren Urban of the team’s website that Nkemdiche’s a different player in Year 2.

"He is starting to come around," Buckner said. "He’s in great shape. He’s fully back from the ankle. You see the natural ability take over. Now it’s all about Robert."

There’s no guarantee Nkemdiche’s motor will stay at full blast. Those questions have dogged him all the way back to Ole Miss.

But when that motor’s been all the way on in the past, he’s been nearly unblockable.

Los Angeles Rams

Quarterback Jared Goff

Stop laughing. This is serious.

Yes, Jared Goff’s rookie season was a disaster. First, he couldn’t beat out Case “Popgun” Keenum to win the starting job. And then once he did see the field—well, at that point we saw why he couldn’t beat out Keenum.

But one year does not a career make. The Rams obviously saw something in Goff to trade up and select him No. 1 overall in 2016. And new head coach Sean McVay was hired in part because the team believed he could get Goff turned around.

Goff told Myles Simmons of the team’s website that McVay’s offense has been much easier to pick up, and the Rams coaching staff has been talking up Goff’s improvement throughout OTAs.

This isn’t to say that Goff’s going to suddenly become Tom Brady. Or even Andy Dalton. But the argument can be made that any step forward for a franchise quarterback constitutes something of a breakout.

Especially when the team mortgaged its future to get him.

San Francisco 49ers

Defensive End Arik Armstead

The San Francisco 49ers are moving to a 4-3 under front in 2017 with new defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. The centerpiece of that scheme up front is the LEO weak-side pass-rusher. It’s a role generally given to small, quick ends.

Per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the 49ers are surprisingly giving first crack at the role to Armstead, who at 6’7” and 296 pounds, is most assuredly not small.

“He moves well,” Saleh said. “The concern was that he’s so big and he doesn’t exactly fit the prototype, but he’s so athletic. He’s so long and he’s got a good first step. He just needs to get more comfortable in the things that we’re asking him to do physically.”

As Conor Orr reported for NFL.com, the Niners signed veteran edge-rusher Elvis Dumervil, who could compete for this role, earlier this week.

But Dumervil is 33. If Armstead can hold him off, he could best the 4.5 sacks he has over his career in a couple of months.

Seattle Seahawks

Defensive End Frank Clark

Go ahead, throw the tomatoes.

Beefsteak, please. Maybe with a little salt.

No one’s going to argue that Frank Clark has the potential for a breakout year. The fruit fusillade would come from the fact that after 10 sacks in 2016, many would claim Clark already had one.

And they'd have a point. But the fact remains that last year, Clark was a situational pass-rusher playing in the shadow of veterans Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril.

That isn’t to take anything away from the year he had. Clark was a top-five 4-3 end last year in sacks in 683 snaps per PFF. He got plenty of bang for his buck.

But if the young Clark refine his game a bit, the Seahawks are going to be that much more likely to leave him out there—especially with Bennett and Avril both the wrong side of 30.

More snaps (in theory) equals more sacks. And more sacks would launch Clark into the pass-rushing stratosphere.