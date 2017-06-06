Burning Questions as NFL Teams Exit OTAs

Burning Questions as NFL Teams Exit OTAsJune 6, 2017
What happens during each NFL franchise's organized team activities can either answer questions or create new ones.
Everyone knows the league's offseason work is voluntary, but OTAs are a more crucial part of preparation than they used to be because of limitations placed on mandatory practices by the current collective bargaining agreement.
Players still skip OTAs even though these workouts became an extension of training camp since offseason programs were cut from 14 to nine weeks. Every rep matters.
When Odell Beckham Jr. skips OTAs, it's a story. Of course, he isn't required to be on the field working with his teammates, but he'll only help himself and others by doing so. Meanwhile, Tom Brady continues to put in the extra work even though he's a 39-year-old five-time Super Bowl champion.
OTAs provide a series of firsts. Some well-known individuals are seen in new uniforms for the first time, such as Adrian Peterson in the Big Easy. Rookies work with the team's veterans for the first time. Coaches get to implement the initial portions of their playbooks. Players get their first crack to claim starting positions.
All of these are vital to the preparation process and shouldn't be downplayed even though every team comes out of its initial team activities with questions yet to be answered.
Ten burning questions stand above the rest as the most intriguing to emanate from OTA sessions because of their potential long-term effects.
Who Will Be the Denver Broncos' Starting QB?
Multiple teams face quarterback competitions as training camp nears. The Denver Broncos' upcoming quarterback decision remains the league's highest-profile one since the team is only 16 months removed from a Super Bowl victory.
The Broncos roster is talented enough to remain a part of the AFC's playoff picture. Last year's defense ranked fourth overall by surrendering 316.1 yards per game. Wide receivers Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders are dangerous targets. General manager John Elway improved the offensive line in the offseason, too.
However, quarterback is holding the team back. Eventually, first-year head coach Vance Joseph will decide between Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch to lead his offense.
"Paxton has the arm you dream of. Siemian has the accuracy and the mind that you dream of," linebacker Brandon Marshall said of the team's two quarterback, per Andrew Mason of the the Broncos official site.
Marshall's comments are a bit hyperbolic, but he strikes at the heart of Denver's quarterback conundrum.
Siemian is more prepared after starting 14 games last season. His physical limitations are problematic, though. The former seventh-round pick displayed below-average arm talent. Despite Marshall's claim, Siemian finished last season with a 59.5 completion percentage—which ranked 25th among the 30 quarterbacks with at least 220 pass attempts.
Last year's first-round pick didn't show any signs of being ready for the professional game in 2016. Lynch's stature (6'7" and 244 pounds) and raw arm strength are everything a coach wants at the position, but he's still behind on the developmental curve. Lynch may no longer be a "deer in the headlights" this season, as Sanders said in April, per ESPN.com, but he still needs to show he can take control of an NFL offense.
Both saw first-team reps during OTAs, and a division of first-team labor should continue into training camp. One must assert himself as the offense's leader during the dog days of summer.
Are Any of the Rookie QBs Ready to Open Season as Starter?
Quarterback is the hardest position to play in professional sports, yet NFL coaching staffs are pushing rookie signal-callers onto the field faster than ever before. On account of the investments teams make into the game's most important position coupled with the short shelf life of coaches and front office personnel, most young quarterbacks learn if they can play in the league by being thrown into the fire.
For teams that believe in their recent quarterback additions with little to no opposition in front of them on the depth chart, there's no reason to avoid playing the rookies even if some may appear to be more ready than others.
The Houston Texans are the most obvious example. Head coach Bill O'Brien continues to force the narrative that Tom Savage, who has way less potential than Watson, is the team's starting quarterback coming out of OTAs. In the same breath, O'Brien said Deshaun Watson was "impressive" during his opportunities, per NFL Network.
Watson has the potential to emerge as the starter if he continues to impress O'Brien and his coaching staff. He may be the most ready to perform for his respective team, but the other top quarterback prospects are making better-than-expected transitions.
The Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky, whom the team selected with the second overall pick, is already comfortable within a pro-style system, including taking snaps from under center.
"It's pretty natural, really," center Cody Whitehair said of his work with Trubisky, per CSN Chicago's JJ Stankevitz. "Usually, they come in, they're hungry and they figure it out."
In Cleveland, DeShone Kizer is attached to Hue Jackson's hip with the potential to play at some point this season.
"It allows me to start my learning curve a little faster when you have the guy who's calling the plays, the guy who's created this offense ... teaching you every day the fundamentals,'' Kizer said of his head coach, per the Cleveland Plain Dealer's Mary Kay Cabot. "It pushes you a little quicker than if it was someone else."
For the Kansas City Chiefs, Alex Smith remains entrenched as the starter. The team doesn't plan on starting this year's first-round pick, Patrick Mahomes, any time soon, which could prove to be a good thing since he appears to be the least ready.
"Whenever I got up there and called it, then I had to look out there and see the guys and make sure everybody was in the right position," the rookie acknowledged after his first camp, per ESPN.com's Adam Teicher. "That was pretty much the process, and it was a lot harder than I thought it was going to be."
When a quarterback can take over the responsibilities required of the position is dependent on the individual. Some are more ready than others.
How Much Will Adrian Peterson Be Involved in Saints Offense?
Typical NFL athletes are still in awe of Adrian Peterson. His new Saints teammates are struggling to find the right words to describe the future Hall of Fame running back.
"I've honestly never seen somebody like him," left tackle Terron Armstead said Thursday, per the Times-Picayune's Jeff Duncan.
With Adrian Peterson back to his old self after missing 13 games last season to repair a torn meniscus, New Orleans' backfield is loaded. Peterson joins Mark Ingram and rookie third-round pick Alvin Kamara as part of the team's running back rotation.
How each will be featured has yet to be determined.
Peterson isn't guaranteed to be the team's lead back since Ingram is coming off his first 1,000-yard season. However, the team appears in favor of using the 32-year-old back in an expanded role.
According to the Times-Picayune's Larry Holder, head coach Sean Payton used OTAs as an opportunity to work on Peterson's receiving skills. Yes, the former top-10 pick can still be a workhorse if needed, but he'll be asked to do more in the Saints' pass-heavy scheme.
As long as the veteran remains healthy, he'll be an instrumental part of the offense's plans. Although, defenses must prepare for him to be used a little differently than during his 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.
"He does not stop," safety Kenny Vaccaro said, per Duncan. "He does not get tired. He's a different breed."
How Will the Patriots' Running Back Rotation Function?
The New England Patriots have a running back for any occasion. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has the flexibility to present multiple formations or talents to exploit several types of weaknesses.
The organization added Mike Gillislee and Rex Burkhead in free agency to play alongside James White and Dion Lewis. Each of these backs present a different skill set, which will make it impossible to predict how they'll be used.
The 219-pound Gillislee is expected to take over the role left by LeGarrette Blount, who led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns in 2016.
"His physicality, and what he brings to the table, is something that I bring to the table," Gillislee said, per ESPN.com's Brendan C. Hall. "But I wouldn't compare myself to him. We're just here to just better this football team and continue winning games."
Burkhead is more of a Swiss army knife. He previously showed an ability to be a lead back when he ran for 119 yards on 27 carries during his final contest with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Nebraska product is also a capable receiver and special teams contributor.
"They fit in very well," White said of Gillislee and Burkhead, per CSN New England's Phil Perry. "You gotta welcome the guys in. You never know who's going to be here so you get around those guys, help them learn the offense, let them know how we work here, let them get a feel for this system so that they're comfortable and they feel at home."
White is an exceptional receiver out of the backfield as his record-breaking 14 receptions in Super Bowl LI showed. Lewis, meanwhile, is one of the league's most elusive backs, whether as a runner or receiver. According to Brett Whitefield of Pro Football Focus, the diminutive back "forced 56 missed tackles on his last 186 touches, by far the highest rate in the NFL."
All four will see the field this fall. All four will flash. But it's impossible to tell which will receive the most usage.
Who Will Replace Jeremy Maclin as Chiefs' WR1?
First and foremost, the NFL is a business. Veteran wide receiver Jeremy Maclin learned this the hard way when the Kansas City Chiefs released him Friday. The post-June 1 roster move saved the Chiefs $10 million against the salary cap, but easing the team's financial burden didn't help those on the roster who were caught off guard by the move.
"Shocked," quarterback Alex Smith said when he found out, per the Kansas City Star's Blair Kerkhoff. "Jeremy is a really good friend, an amazing teammate, so still kind of just processing that he’s not going to be in there with us, a guy that’s done a lot for us the last two years, a guy I’ve grown really close to."
Kansas City originally signed Maclin to five-year, $55 million contract to serve as the team's top target. In his first season with the franchise, he lived up to expectations with a team-leading 87 receptions and 1,088 receiving yards.
Injuries marred Maclin's second season, and his contract no longer reflected his value to the roster. Tight end Travis Kelce emerged as the team's top offensive weapon, while rookie Tyreek Hill stole the show as an electrifying run-pass option within Andy Reid's scheme.
The offense, however, lacks a true outside presence.
Hill's reps will be increased, and he'll be used in a variety of manners, but the 185-pound offensive weapon can't be relied upon as an every-down option. Albert Wilson, who primarily works out of the slot, finished with 31 receptions for 279 yards last year. A third target is needed to round out the team's wide receiver corps.
After a 44-reception sophomore campaign, the 6'3", 205-pound Chris Conley is expected to become the team's X-receiver. He'll compete with rookie Jehu Chesson and second-year target Demarcus Robinson to provide another offensive threat.
But the Chiefs have a long way to go before the staff decides who will serve as Maclin's replacement.
What Changes Will the Cowboys Make to NFL's Best O-Line?
The Dallas Cowboys own the league's most talented offensive line. Yet the group could take a slight step back this fall since two starting spots will likely feature new starters.
Left guard Ron Leary signed a four-year, $36 million free-agent contract with the Denver Broncos, while right tackle Doug Free retired.
La'el Collins, who opened last season as the starting left guard, competed at right tackle during OTAs. According to the Dallas Morning News' Kate Hairopolous, he worked exclusively on the right side.
"The chemistry is there," Collins said of working alongside All-Pro guard Zack Martin, per the Cowboys official site. "Now it’s just getting as many reps as we can together, and just going out there and working every day, putting it all together, focusing on the little things and just going from there."
With what appears to be Collins' inevitable move from guard to tackle, left guard is wide open for a new starter to emerge. Former top-10 pick Jonathan Cooper is the leading candidate.
Cooper is now with his fourth team after being selected seventh overall in the 2013 NFL draft. The Arizona Cardinals included the guard in the trade that brought Chandler Jones to the desert. Because of injuries, the New England Patriots released Cooper in October. The Cleveland Browns provided Cooper with an opportunity and he played well in spurts, but he didn't fit with the team's direction. Cleveland cut the talented blocker 10 weeks after picking him off the waiver wire.
Even if Cooper is viewed as the favorite to start at guard, he received reps at center during OTAs, per ESPN.com's Todd Archer, while Emmett Cleary, Joe Looney and Chaz Green will get a chance to compete for the guard spot. If Cooper doesn't get a starting guard spot, he could back up Travis Frederick at center.
The Cowboys' offensive front can come together quickly during the start of training camp, but left guard and right tackle have yet to be settled.
Is Myles Garrett's OTA Absence a Sign of Larger Concern in Cleveland?
When the No. 1 overall pick doesn't participate in multiple OTAs, concern arises.
On account of the Cleveland Browns' horrific history of first-round picks, the fact Myles Garrett sat out the majority of voluntary practice sessions only fed into the negative perception of the franchise, even if the criticism was a tad premature.
According to the Cleveland Plain Dealer's Mary Kay Cabot, the team held the talented pass-rusher out of practices because of a sore foot.
"I just want to take it easy, make sure that we're getting there," head coach Hue Jackson said Wednesday after practice. "He did practice yesterday, first of all, let me confirm that. Did a good job yesterday, and he'll practice tomorrow. But he's doing good. Excited about him being out there yesterday and he's looking forward to getting back out tomorrow."
Detractors pointed toward Garrett's perceived lack of motor and production as reasons he wasn't worthy to be the first name called during the 2017 NFL draft. The fact he sat out a few practices only feeds into these negative notions.
For the Browns, Garrett's presence in the lineup is important and practical. The team is attempting to build its identity around the defensive end. Daily confrontations with future Hall of Fame left tackle Joe Thomas will make the consensus top talent in this year's draft class even better.
But he needs to be on the field. The Browns are already closely monitoring his injury situation and will continue to do so going into training camp.
Health is a major issue with the organization right now since Garrett missed time during OTAs and last year's first-round pick, wide receiver Corey Coleman, did as well. Both are supposed to be building blocks for the franchise, but they can't be if they're not on the field.
Where Does Aaron Donald Fit in Rams' New Defensive Scheme?
Arguments over a player's usage in a 4-3 vs. 3-4 front are maddening, but they still occur.
Every team is now in nickel defense the majority of the time. But any time change occurs within a franchise, a player's situation changes as well. The Los Angeles Rams fired Jeff Fisher in December and hired Sean McVay as the team's new head coach.
McVay's decision to hire Wade Phillips made many wonder how All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald will be used in his scheme. Phillips brings a 3-4 front with him, but he's also known for catering his scheme to his talent.
"He's one of the best players in the league," a scouting director told The MMQB's Albert Breer of Donald. “And he'll still be a 3-technique in that scheme. So there won’t be much different. There are attacking three-down looks there; it’s not a ‘read’ defense."
By a 'read' defense, the director is referring to two-gap schemes that require defensive linemen to eat up blocks and defend the gaps to each side of them. Phillips may be fond of three-man fronts, but he wants his players up front to penetrate and make plays in the backfield.
Donald is virtually unblockable as a 3-technique. His first-step quickness coupled with natural leverage, brutish strength and stellar technique led to 19 sacks during the previous two campaigns. Last season, Pro Football Focus graded the defensive tackle as the game's best player.
"If he can't fit in, you're doing the wrong thing," Phillips said, per Myles Simmons of the Rams official site. "He can probably fit into any defense."
Donald didn't attend OTAs as his representation tries to iron out a long-term deal with the Rams, so everyone will have to wait to see how he'll be used.
What Will 49ers Defense Look Like Under New Coaching Staff?
The San Francisco 49ers are another franchise undergoing a defensive overhaul. How all the pieces fit into Robert Saleh's scheme has yet to be determined. Even so, the players are happy with the transition.
"It allows us to play fast as hell and let us do things that we do naturally as football players," defensive end Aaron Lynch said, per ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner. "It doesn’t take us out of our zone, so I can’t answer that it’s going to make us better, but I feel like if we keep doing what we’re doing, we will be a better defense."
Saleh brings the same scheme the Seattle Seahawks made famous with their Legion of Boom secondary. Before the 49ers get too excited about what they can or cannot do, the right fits must be found to properly execute the system.
OTAs served as the initial steps toward finding out which players fit what roles. This year's third overall pick, Solomon Thomas, didn't attend, because Stanford is still in session. Although, he told NFL Media's Gil Brandt he'll start at end and move inside during passing downs.
During the practice sessions, 2016 first-round pick DeForest Buckner lined up as a 3-technique, while 2015 first-round pick Arik Armstead is expected to contribute at rush end.
"I'm a 'rotate' guy," defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina said, per the Sacramento Bee's Matt Barrows. "I'm allowed to rotate guys as much as I want. I told those guys, 'You give me four to five hard plays full-tilt, I’m going to rotate you.'"
Along the second line of defense, four linebackers have a chance to earn three starting spots. NaVorro Bowman, Ahmad Brooks, Malcolm Smith and rookie Reuben Foster are all in mix. General manager John Lynch also announced the team signed outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil on Monday.
The secondary is in flux, too. Rashard Robinson is the team's top remaining cover corner, while Jimmie Ward is converting to free safety. Eric Reid and Jaquiski Tartt will compete to start at strong safety, and the cornerback spot opposite Robinson is wide open for multiple defensive backs to claim.
The coaching staff has plenty to figure out in an attempt to improve upon last year's 32nd-ranked defense.
Will Seahawks Be Able to Overcome Locker Room Turmoil?
Once the Seattle Seahawks didn't trade four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman before or during the NFL draft, the organization surely hoped any publicity on the team's locker room turmoil wouldn't persist.
Instead, it seems to have worsened. Sherman and the defense are continually at odds with the team's offense, per ESPN.com's Seth Wickersham.
"He's always looking at what other people are doing," a former assistant coach told Wickersham about Sherman. "He's made it personal. It's your fault we're not winning. It wears guys thin."
The team's response over the next few months and into the fall will be telling. Head coach Pete Carroll created a culture of competition and allowed the situation to fester. Only his presence stopped the contempt from boiling over and developing into something more.
"I think Pete has kept a bunch of civil wars from breaking out," an anonymous player told Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman.
While this may be normal operating procedure for the team, it also places the organization under a microscope. Anytime a contentious situation arises, it'll be viewed within the context of the team's known locker room dynamic.
"But in here and with us and the work that we're doing, I think that we're in a marvelous position," Carroll said, per ESPN.com's Sheil Kapadia. "That doesn’t mean that everybody’s on the same page exactly right all the time. I’m not either. We’ve got to work at it. It’s a challenge."
The healing process takes time. Now, the Seahawks can be viewed as a house divided. Any attempts between from this point and training camp to address the situation—either publicly or privately—can help Seattle get back on track and return as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. But the first step is admitting there's a problem.