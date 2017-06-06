Burning Questions as NFL Teams Exit OTAs

2 of 10

Bob Levey/Associated Press

Quarterback is the hardest position to play in professional sports, yet NFL coaching staffs are pushing rookie signal-callers onto the field faster than ever before. On account of the investments teams make into the game's most important position coupled with the short shelf life of coaches and front office personnel, most young quarterbacks learn if they can play in the league by being thrown into the fire.

For teams that believe in their recent quarterback additions with little to no opposition in front of them on the depth chart, there's no reason to avoid playing the rookies even if some may appear to be more ready than others.

The Houston Texans are the most obvious example. Head coach Bill O'Brien continues to force the narrative that Tom Savage, who has way less potential than Watson, is the team's starting quarterback coming out of OTAs. In the same breath, O'Brien said Deshaun Watson was "impressive" during his opportunities, per NFL Network.

Watson has the potential to emerge as the starter if he continues to impress O'Brien and his coaching staff. He may be the most ready to perform for his respective team, but the other top quarterback prospects are making better-than-expected transitions.

The Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky, whom the team selected with the second overall pick, is already comfortable within a pro-style system, including taking snaps from under center.

"It's pretty natural, really," center Cody Whitehair said of his work with Trubisky, per CSN Chicago's JJ Stankevitz. "Usually, they come in, they're hungry and they figure it out."

In Cleveland, DeShone Kizer is attached to Hue Jackson's hip with the potential to play at some point this season.

"It allows me to start my learning curve a little faster when you have the guy who's calling the plays, the guy who's created this offense ... teaching you every day the fundamentals,'' Kizer said of his head coach, per the Cleveland Plain Dealer's Mary Kay Cabot. "It pushes you a little quicker than if it was someone else."

For the Kansas City Chiefs, Alex Smith remains entrenched as the starter. The team doesn't plan on starting this year's first-round pick, Patrick Mahomes, any time soon, which could prove to be a good thing since he appears to be the least ready.

"Whenever I got up there and called it, then I had to look out there and see the guys and make sure everybody was in the right position," the rookie acknowledged after his first camp, per ESPN.com's Adam Teicher. "That was pretty much the process, and it was a lot harder than I thought it was going to be."

When a quarterback can take over the responsibilities required of the position is dependent on the individual. Some are more ready than others.