Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy Lead 2017 MLB All-Star Voting in 2nd NL Update

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

For the second straight week, Bryce Harper is lapping the field in the 2017 National League All-Star voting.

The Washington Nationals star currently sits with 1,459,235 votes, putting him more than 300,000 ahead of second-place Daniel Murphy.

Harper, perhaps the early favorite to win his second NL MVP award, is hitting .324/.441/.648 with 15 home runs and 43 runs batted in. The only thing he hasn't been able to hit all season is opponents with batting helmets.

NL All-Star Starters

C: Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants

1B: Ryan Zimmerman, Washington Nationals

2B: Daniel Murphy, Washington Nationals

3B: Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs

SS: Corey Seager, Los Angeles Dodgers

OF: Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals

OF: Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies

OF: Jason Heyward, Chicago Cubs

Harper returned from a three-game suspension Sunday related to his altercation with San Francisco Giants pitcher Hunter Strickland.

"It was definitely weird going home (to Las Vegas) at the end of May," Harper told reporters. "I've never been suspended from anything in my life, not even school. It was definitely a weird feeling seeing the guys play and me being at home."

Harper is joined in the NL starting lineup by teammate Murphy, who looks like a good bet to start at second base. First baseman Ryan Zimmerman, who actually leads Washington in most major offensive categories, moved into first place at his position after sitting second last week.

The Chicago Cubs continue to dominate voting from a team perspective, with all eight of their everyday players sitting sixth or better in their positional voting. Outfielder Jason Heyward is currently slotted as a starter. First baseman Anthony Rizzo, second baseman Javier Baez, shortstop Addison Russell, catcher Willson Contreras and outfielders Ben Zobrist and Kyle Schwarber sit within general striking distance of a starting spot.

It's looking unlikely that the Cubs will match their performance from a year ago, which saw their entire infield voted to represent the NL.

"It's such an honor to have fans being involved in the process and vote for you," Bryant said last week, per Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune. "What else can I say? It's never like a goal of mine to get the most votes. It's just a product of doing the right and good things on the field.

"Anytime you did what we did last year and have that national attention and one of the best World Series I can remember, a lot of people start paying attention, and that definitely helps, too."

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey, Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon and Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager round out the non-Cubs and Nationals in the lineup. Posey and Blackmon look to have a stronghold on their starting spots, while Seager will likely spend the next month battling with Russell and Zack Cozart.

The next NL voting results will be released June 12. Second returns on the American League are scheduled for Tuesday.