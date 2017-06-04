Derek Fisher Arrested for DUI After Car Crash, Girlfriend Gloria Govan Uninjured

Eric Charbonneau/Associated Press

Former NBA player and head coach Derek Fisher was arrested on suspicion of DUI early on Sunday morning after an accident that resulted in his vehicle being overturned, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

Former Basketball Wives reality star Gloria Govan was in the vehicle with Fisher, though both were uninjured.

According to the Daily News report, Fisher veered into the paved right shoulder before hitting a raised concrete curb and a guardrail. That caused the vehicle to flip onto its back and block two lanes on the northbound 101 Freeway in California.

Fisher and Govan—who was previously married to NBA player Matt Barnes, Fisher's former teammate on the Los Angeles Lakers—have reportedly been dating since Oct. 2015.

Fisher, 42, played for 18 seasons in the NBA, winning five titles with the Lakers. He also had stints with the Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks.

He also was the head coach of the New York Knicks between 2014-16, going 40-96 before being fired in his second season.