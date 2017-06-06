5 New York Giants Players with Most to Prove in 2017

1 of 5

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Perhaps no one member of the 2016 Giants took as much heat as left tackle Ereck Flowers.

The criticism, though, was fully justified. Here was the ninth overall pick of the 2015 draft looking rawer than sushi, a guy whose technique was so inconsistent that at times it was downright painful to watch him turn into a human turnstile.

It also didn't help that Flowers, who does bring a surly attitude to the field, became the team's magnet for penalty flags. In each of his first two seasons, he has led the Giants in penalties, with the majority of his infractions being holding penalties that were usually called after he desperately grabbed on to his man after being beaten.

Add in the fact Flowers has twice allowed the most backfield disruptions (sacks, pressures and hits) in his first two seasons, per data provided by Pro Football Focus, and it's little wonder that people were vocal in their pleas for the Giants to address the position this offseason.

The Giants, however, weren't heavy players in the free-agent market, and they also decided not to devote a premium draft pick to the position, instead waiting until the sixth round where they traded up to get Adam Bisnowaty, who looks more like he'll be a right tackle for this team.

It later came out that Flowers, unlike his first offseason as a member of the team, decided to stay in East Rutherford and work out under the team's supervision.

As a result, Flowers not only looks leaner he also drew praise from offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan and head coach Ben McAdoo for being much improved in his technique, at least against air.

"Ereck did everything that we asked him to do in the offseason," McAdoo said after the team's third OTA.

"He's in tremendous condition, he looks quick on his feet. He spent a lot of time in the weight room, spent a lot of time conditioning, spent a lot of time on air, so it's good to get some bodies in front of him so he has a chance to work on his technique."

If the Giants offense is to regain a spot in the top 10 leaguewide, they're going to need for their third-year left tackle to finally put it all together and start looking like the ninth overall pick.