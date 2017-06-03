Juventus Fans Injured at Gathering in Turin After Bomb Scare

David Madison/Getty Images

Approximately 200 fans who gathered in Turin, Italy, to watch Juventus in the Champions League Final on Saturday were left injured after a bomb scare prompted a stampede, according to Agence France-Presse (via Yahoo Sports).

Reporters for AFP wrote fans started to panic when fireworks explosions caused "one or more people shouting that a bomb had gone off."

"The root cause of this was panic; to understand what triggered it we will have to wait a while," Turin prefect Renato Saccone told AFP.

Juventus lost the Champions League Final, 4-1, to Real Madrid at National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff, United Kingdom.