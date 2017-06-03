    Juventus Fans Injured at Gathering in Turin After Bomb Scare

    Approximately 200 fans who gathered in Turin, Italy, to watch Juventus in the Champions League Final on Saturday were left injured after a bomb scare prompted a stampede, according to Agence France-Presse (via Yahoo Sports).

    Reporters for AFP wrote fans started to panic when fireworks explosions caused "one or more people shouting that a bomb had gone off."

    "The root cause of this was panic; to understand what triggered it we will have to wait a while," Turin prefect Renato Saccone told AFP.

    Juventus lost the Champions League Final, 4-1, to Real Madrid at National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff, United Kingdom.