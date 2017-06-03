Edinson Volquez Throws No-Hitter vs. Diamondbacks, Dedicates to Yordano Ventura

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Miami Marlins right-hander Edinson Volquez became this season's first pitcher to throw a no-hitter in a 3-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

"I dedicated this game to Jose Fernandez and Yordano Ventura," Volquez said after the game, per Adrian Garro of MLB.com.

Saturday would have been Ventura's 26th birthday. The Kansas City Royals right-hander was killed in a January car crash in the Dominican Republic.

Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer, who played the previous two seasons with Volquez, shared an image of the Marlins right-hander and Ventura together on Instagram:

Volquez needed just 98 pitches to complete his masterpiece, finishing with 10 strikeouts and two walks. Jake Arrieta of the Chicago Cubs threw the last no-hitter prior to Saturday, a 16-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on April 21, 2016.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, the Marlins' six no-hitters since the franchise began play in 1993 is the most of any MLB team during that span.

Ryan Lawrence of the Philly Voice noted this is the second time Volquez has been involved in a no-hitter, though the first time didn't go his way:

After spending the previous two seasons with the Royals, Volquez signed a two-year deal with the Marlins in December. The 33-year-old has been erratic this season prior to throwing his no-hitter, entering Saturday with a 4.44 ERA and 1.58 WHIP.

There was drama in the first inning when Volquez seemed to injure his ankle following a collision with Rey Fuentes while covering first base. He limped around the mound for the rest of the game to make history.

Other Marlins pitchers to throw a no-hitter include Al Leiter (1996), Kevin Brown (1997), A.J. Burnett (2001), Anibal Sanchez (2006) and Henderson Alvarez (2013).