Eli Manning Takes Awkward Swing in Celebrity Softball Game

The New York Giants don't need to worry about Eli Manning abandoning the gridiron for the diamond.

On Friday night, several Giants played in the Landon Collins Celebrity Softball Game at Palisades Credit Union Park in Pomona, New York. According to the Record's Art Stapleton, the event raised $30,000 for the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund.

Joe Ruback, who organized the charity game with Collins and former Giants running back Brandon Jacobs, told Stapleton that Manning attended but didn't initially plan on playing.

"Eli shows up in his polo shirt and shorts; I don't think he intended to take part," Ruback said. "But everybody was having so much fun, he couldn't wait to get up there."

With the crowd chanting his name, Manning hit a feeble ground ball. Though he was ruled safe, he appeared to jump over the first base bag after not hustling down the line.

Rookie Davis Webb, drafted as Manning's possible successor, fared better in the batter's box:

Safety Andrew Adams blasted two home runs during the 9-9 tie. Manning may receive flak for his weak swing, but no competent NFL quarterback has time to focus on baseball.

