Ice Cube Says Raiders Owe Oakland a Super Bowl Title Before Las Vegas Move

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders' time in the Bay Area is dwindling as they prepare for a move to Las Vegas in 2020, and rapper Ice Cube believes the least the franchise can do is hoist a Vince Lombardi Trophy for the Silver and Black faithful before they pack up and head for Sin City.

"I think the Raiders owe Oakland a Super Bowl championship before they leave," Ice Cube said, according to ESPN.com's Paul Gutierrez. "So that's why, I think, people are going to support them."

The former N.W.A frontman also said that while he believes the Raiders belong in Los Angeles—where they resided from 1982-1994—he has sympathy for the fans in Oakland who will soon be without a team.

"I feel sad for Oakland, straight up. I think the NFL makes so much money. They have enough money to build a stadium here. What are they doing? Why they have these teams uprooting and leaving?

"You’ve got the Chargers in L.A.? Y'all want the Chargers? Y'all can have the Chargers."

As far as Ice Cube's request for a Super Bowl is concerned, the Raiders appear primed for a run at the Lombardi Trophy.

A year after they went 12-4 and finished second in the AFC West, the Raiders will enter the 2017 season with the second-best Super Bowl odds (+1200) among AFC teams. Only the New England Patriots (+350) boast a superior mark, according to Odds Shark.

And with Marshawn Lynch now donning Silver and Black alongside Derek Carr, Amari Cooper, Khalil Mack and and one of the NFL's most physically imposing offensive lines, the Raiders should continue their ascent as they seek a return to the Super Bowl stage for the first time since 2002.