Rams, Chargers Sponsoring Venice Beach Gay Pride Event

Ryan Kang/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers are helping to sponsor Venice Pride, an event celebrating diversity and the LGBTQ community that begins Friday.

Per the Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Dan Woike, the Rams and Chargers are each sponsoring one of the letters in the "Venice" sign to be illuminated as part of the block party.

Rams vice president of community affairs and engagement Molly Higgins explained the team's decision to get involved in the event.

"We thought of it as an opportunity to offer support of diversity, something that publicly displays our internal values and encourages acceptance and equality across the board," she said.

Chargers vice president of external affairs for corporate, community and governmental relations Kimberley Layton noted "Equity, diversity and inclusion are as fundamental to our organization as bump-and-run coverage, the three-step drop and gap technique."

The Rams are entering their second season back in Los Angeles after moving from St. Louis. The Chargers are playing their first season in L.A. since their inaugural year in 1960, spending the previous 56 years in San Diego.