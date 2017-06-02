Video Showing Tiger Woods Struggling with Breathalyzer Released

Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press

Jupiter, Florida, police released a video Friday of Tiger Woods attempting to use a breathalyzer following his DUI arrest Monday.

In the video posted by several outlets, including CNN, Woods struggles to complete the breathalyzer, and the woman performing the test tells him on multiple occasions to blow into the instrument rather than sucking in.

Per Mike Clary and Adam Sacasa of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Woods blew a .000 on the breathalyzer and said his condition was due to an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medication.

The latest video release came after dashcam video of Woods' arrest was made public Wednesday.

In that video, Woods had slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet and didn't know where he was, per ESPN.com.

With regard to the DUI charge, Woods apologized and released the following statement, according to ESPN.com's Bob Harig:

"I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions. I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly. I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again."

Woods is currently recovering from his fourth back surgery and hasn't played in a tournament since February.

Despite his injury issues, the 14-time major winner said on his website May 24 that he still wants to return to professional golf.