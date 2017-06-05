Ranking the 25 Best Moves of the NFL Offseason So Far

0 of 25

Bill Sikes/Associated Press

The NFL landscape is constantly changing, and each franchise must adjust to avoid falling behind—or for non-playoff teams, further behind—teams that currently dominate.

What happened four months ago in Super Bowl LI is already ancient history. When New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick chanted "No days off" with a smirk on his face at the Patriots' Super Bowl parade, he set the tone for the rest of the league.

The Patriots responded by not resting on their laurels. They improved throughout the offseason by taking advantage of numerous opportunities.

Other teams took notice. The chess match that followed in free agency, the NFL draft and trade market was all done in an attempt to knock the proverbial king off its mountain.

Some franchises ended up taking steps back, while others placed themselves in a position to compete at a high level this fall and challenge the reigning champions.

Throughout the offseason, 25 moves stand above all others as the best and smartest across the league. Each made the corresponding team significantly better compared to its standing when it entered the offseason. These actions ranged from adding a key piece to the roster, changing the team's coaching staff or reshaping a front office. All were necessary to experience a net improvement and become more competitive this fall.