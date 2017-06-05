Ranking the 25 Best Moves of the NFL Offseason So FarJune 5, 2017
Ranking the 25 Best Moves of the NFL Offseason So Far
The NFL landscape is constantly changing, and each franchise must adjust to avoid falling behind—or for non-playoff teams, further behind—teams that currently dominate.
What happened four months ago in Super Bowl LI is already ancient history. When New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick chanted "No days off" with a smirk on his face at the Patriots' Super Bowl parade, he set the tone for the rest of the league.
The Patriots responded by not resting on their laurels. They improved throughout the offseason by taking advantage of numerous opportunities.
Other teams took notice. The chess match that followed in free agency, the NFL draft and trade market was all done in an attempt to knock the proverbial king off its mountain.
Some franchises ended up taking steps back, while others placed themselves in a position to compete at a high level this fall and challenge the reigning champions.
Throughout the offseason, 25 moves stand above all others as the best and smartest across the league. Each made the corresponding team significantly better compared to its standing when it entered the offseason. These actions ranged from adding a key piece to the roster, changing the team's coaching staff or reshaping a front office. All were necessary to experience a net improvement and become more competitive this fall.
25. Houston Texans Dump Brock Osweiler
The Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns stunned the NFL when the two sides executed a trade for quarterback Brock Osweiler at the start of the new league year.
The outside-the-box thinking both franchises required to orchestrate the deal made it look more like an NBA trade than anything typical of the NFL. In essence, the Texans worked around NFL rules to orchestrate a massive salary dump by enticing the Browns with a future second-round selection.
Since Cleveland had an enormous amount of salary cap space, the Browns gladly took on the quarterback's $16 million cap hit in exchange for a valuable future draft asset.
The Texans appeared to be stuck with an albatross of a contract and an unwanted player who clashed with his head coach. Houston had to do something to move on from Osweiler.
After trading a 2018 first-round selection to acquire Osweiler's replacement in Deshaun Watson, the Texans don't have a pick in the first two rounds of next year's draft. Though that's no small price, they had to attempt to fix their quarterback mess—and they should be better for it in the long run.
24. Top Nickel Corner Lands in L.A.
Role players are a vital part to any team's success. Even so, a move like the Los Angeles Rams' signing of Nickell Robey-Coleman will be overlooked.
Robey-Coleman wasn't counted among the top available free agents, nor will he be named among the NFL's best corners. But he should have been on both accounts.
The 25-year-old defensive back signed a one-year, $855,000 contract with the Rams. The USC product is now working on a prove-it deal. If he plays like he did a year ago, Robey-Coleman should cash in after the 2017 campaign.
During the 2016 season, the former Buffalo Bill graded as the NFL's fourth-best nickel corner, according to Pro Football Focus. The 5'8" defender finished among the top 10 in coverage snaps per target, coverage snaps per reception and yards per coverage snap when working over the slot.
Nickel is the NFL's base defense. The Rams already feature one of the league's most versatile secondary performers in Lamarcus Joyner. Trumaine Johnson remains the team's No. 1 corner. E.J. Gaines and Troy Hill will compete for the spot opposite Johnson. Meanwhile, Robey-Coleman's inclusion makes this a far more complete position group under the direction of the mad scientist himself, Wade Phillips.
23. Bills Draft FBS All-Time Leading Receiver
Multiple rookie wide receivers are in position to make large impacts around the league.
The Tennessee Titans used the fifth overall pick to select Western Michigan's Corey Davis, who will instantly become Marcus Mariota's No. 1 option. The Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals also spent top-10 picks to improve their receiver corps.
Yet the fourth wide receiver drafted, Zay Jones, could be more instrumental in the Buffalo Bills offense than any of the aforementioned first-year targets.
Unlike the other teams mentioned, the Bills are devoid of wide receiver talent. Outside of Sammy Watkins, who can't seem to stay healthy, Buffalo doesn't have an established option at the position. Instead, the team signed Andre Holmes, Corey Brown, Jeremy Butler and Rod Streater to compete for roles within the offense.
A couple Bills players, namely LeSean McCoy and Tyrod Taylor, are actively recruiting veteran Jeremy Maclin, who was released Friday by the Kansas City Chiefs, per ESPN.com's Mike Rodak.
Even so, Jones still has the potential to become Buffalo's most reliable receiver from Day 1. The East Carolina product left college football as the FBS all-time leader with 399 receptions. He's an adept route-runner who creates separation at the top of his stem, whether he's working from the slot or outside the numbers.
Watkins remains the Bills' big-play threat. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor can turn toward Jones as his security blanket.
22. Dolphins Address LB Corps
The Miami Dolphins made the playoffs last year even though the team's linebacker corps was a disaster. Outside of Kiko Alonso, Miami's second line of defense proved to be highly inconsistent. This issue only added to the unit finishing 29th in total defense and 30th against the run.
The Dolphins addressed that weakness by signing Lawrence Timmons in free agency. Not only is he one of the league's most athletic linebackers, with five straight seasons of 100 or more tackles, but he'll also provide value as a leader in the middle of the defense.
"He's been in this league for a ton of years, and he's been playing at a very high level for a long time," Dolphins defensive end Andre Branch said, per the South Florida Sun-Sentinel's Chris Perkins. "So for me, it's just to keep listening to those guys and keep becoming a better student.”
Timmons' presence will also make the Dolphins' linebacker corps far more flexible. The 31-year-old defender can play all three spots in Miami's 4-3 front. The coaching staff has the option to move him around based on what other talent emerges during training camp.
Last year's leading tackler, Alonso, is expected to move from inside to outside linebacker. Veteran Koa Misi returns after last year's neck injury. The organization also added Ohio State's Raekwon McMillan in the second round of April's draft. With Timmons leading the way, the Dolphins will boast an improved linebacker corps in 2017.
21. Jets Build New Defensive Identity Through Draft
The New York Jets are in the midst of a massive roster overhaul, which started by building a new defensive identity through a pair of highly regarded safety prospects.
With the sixth overall pick, the Jets chose Jamal Adams, the most complete safety in this year's draft. The LSU prospect can play near the line of scrimmage, cover the slot and has enough athleticism to act as a single-high safety. NFL teams also fell in love with his attitude during the draft process.
"The people who have been at that program the longest think he might be the best leader LSU has had in years," an anonymous AFC scout told NFL.com's Lance Zierlein before the draft.
In the second round, the Jets doubled down and chose Florida's Marcus Maye, who will provide a consistent presence to an inconsistent secondary. According to Pro Football Focus, the 39th overall pick didn't miss a single tackle during his 216 passing-down snaps next season.
This rookie safety tandem is expected to be New York's opening-day starters. The plan kicked into overdrive when the organization traded former first-round pick Calvin Pryor to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday for linebacker Demario Davis.
20. Ravens Retain Massive Nose Tackle
Brandon Williams became typecast as a two-down run-stuffer during his first four seasons, because, well, that's what he was in the Baltimore Ravens defense. But the Ravens coaching staff expects far more from the 28-year-old defensive tackle after he signed a five-year, $52.5 million contract extension in March.
"We're expecting a dominant player, flat-out," head coach John Harbaugh said, per Callie Caplan of the Baltimore Sun. "He's got the capability of doing that. I see it in the weight room, I see it out here on the field. I see it in the meeting room. I expect him to be a leader. He's a young guy, but he's the leader of that group."
Williams no longer needs to be the starting nose tackle. Second-year defender Michael Pierce can fill that role. Instead, the Missouri Southern product has a chance to help the defense as a true three-down interior presence.
With Baltimore having lost Lawrence Guy in free agency and Timmy Jernigan via trade, Williams is now the leader along the defensive front. The 340-pound defensive lineman has only managed 4.5 sacks throughout his four-year career, but getting to the quarterback is less important than being a wall against the run and collapsing the pocket so the team's edge rushers—Terrell Suggs, Matt Judon, Tyus Bowser and Tim Williams—can corral opposing signal-callers.
At worst, the Ravens retained one of the NFL's best run defenders.
19. Jaguars Continue to Spend, Land Defensive Difference-Makers
Winning the offseason means nothing, but it provides hope. The Jacksonville Jaguars are a perfect example, as they acquired six of their seven highest-paid players via trades or free agency over the last two years.
The organization's lack of success could be viewed as an indictment of that approach, but it hasn't deterred Jacksonville from continuing along that path. The Jaguars signed two of the top five available free agents in this year's market, defensive lineman Calais Campbell and cornerback A.J. Bouye.
Campbell graded as the NFL's best 3-4 defensive end last season, per Pro Football Focus. Only four defenders—Aaron Donald, Khalil Mack, Brandon Graham and Cameron Jordan—received better overall grades. The 30-year-old defender is a true workhorse and a difference-maker along a defensive front.
"Calais, couldn't ask for anything better," Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said, per the Florida Times-Union's John Reid. "I really couldn't."
Bouye's addition provides the potential for Jacksonville to feature the league's best cornerback tandem. The 25-year-old defensive back will start opposite the talented Jalen Ramsey to form an exciting duo.
A team should never stop trying to improve its roster, and the Jaguars haven't. Their win-loss record should eventually reflect that.
18. Giants Complete WR Corps with Brandon Marshall
Brandon Marshall's career has been drama-filled, but the New York Giants needed his presence in the lineup.
"It's refreshing to have a guy that's been as productive as he has over his career and has played as long as he's played, being out here working the way he works; you can really see he loves the game," head coach Ben McAdoo said, per ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan.
Marshall didn't make a clean break from the New York Jets, as former teammate Sheldon Richardson implied he was the primary reason for the team's locker room problems last season. It doesn't matter whether Richardson was telling the truth, though, as Marshall landed in an ideal situation upon signing with the Giants.
With Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard already on the roster, Marshall doesn't need to serve as Eli Manning's primary option. After eight 1,000-yard campaigns in 11 seasons, the veteran can become a security blanket for the two-time Super Bowl champion.
While Beckham and Shepard are both under 6'0", Marshall is an imposing 6'4" and 230 pounds. His physical presence added to Beckham's explosiveness and Shepard's elusiveness create a well-rounded wide receiver corps. With first-round tight end Evan Engram also added to the mix, the Giants should drastically improve upon last season's 17th-ranked passing attack.
17. Browns Take Cowboys Approach to Team-Building
What is a team supposed to do if it can't acquire an ever-elusive franchise quarterback?
The common-sense approach is to build up the rest of the roster and eventually hope to strike gold at the game's most important position. That's what the Cleveland Browns are doing under the direction of executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown and head coach Hue Jackson.
After giving up a league-high 66 sacks last season and finishing 19th in rushing offense, Cleveland addressed its offensive line in free agency by signing the top available guard and center, Kevin Zeitler and J.C. Tretter.
On paper, the Browns now feature one of the game's best offensive lines in left tackle Joe Thomas, left guard Joel Bitonio, Tretter and Zeitler, with Shon Coleman the favorite to win the starting right tackle spot. The offense will lean heavily on its front five to establish a strong running game and hide deficiencies at quarterback.
"It got me really excited," Zeitler said, per Andrew Gribble of the team's official site. "Seeing those building blocks and putting an O-line together that will hopefully be together for quite a few years, it's very exciting. Hue loves to run the ball, and I'll be excited to see what we can all do together."
16. Rams Hire Offensive-Minded Head Coach
Sean McVay isn't messing around as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Rams.
The organization traded up in the 2016 NFL draft to select quarterback Jared Goff with the No. 1 overall pick. Goff didn't look anything like a top pick once placed in the starting lineup last season, however.
As a result, McVay isn't handing the ball to Goff and letting him run with it. Instead, the second-year signal-caller must earn his spot.
"I think what we've tried to preach to our players is we're going to let the best players play," McVay said Tuesday, per the team's official site. "We're trying to win football games, and whoever we feel like gives us the best chance is who's going to play behind center."
Goff will undoubtedly be the Rams' starting quarterback once the season starts, but McVay's stance is more about establishing himself and setting a certain level of expectation within the locker room.
The 31-year-old coach's expertise on offense was a primary reason for his hire. The Rams finished 23rd or worse in total offense during each of Jeff Fisher's five seasons. Over each of the last two seasons, the Rams were the only team not to average at least 300 yards per game.
McVay, who served as the Washington Redskins' offensive coordinator from 2014-16, is now tasked with maximizing Goff and his surrounding cast's potential.
15. Patriots Snag a Pair of Bills in Free Agency
If you can't beat 'em, join 'em.
More than one former Buffalo Bill adhered to this philosophy over the past 15 months. Wide receiver Chris Hogan signed with the rival New England Patriots as a restricted free agent last offseason and ended up being a crucial part of the team's Super Bowl run.
The Patriots struck twice this offseason.
First, they shelled out a massive five-year, $65 million contract to acquire Buffalo's top cornerback, Stephon Gilmore, in free agency. Gilmore will take over as the team's top defensive back, as Malcolm Butler's long-term future in New England remains cloudy.
Running back Mike Gillislee eventually followed Gilmore, as the Patriots gave him a two-year, $6.4 million offer sheet. Buffalo decided not to match and received in a fifth-round pick in return. In the 219-pound Gillislee, the Patriots may have landed their new lead back to replace LeGarrette Blount. At worst, he'll serve as their red-zone and short-yardage back.
The Bills aren't a huge threat to New England's AFC East supremacy, as the Pats have won eight straight division titles. But they improved their roster at Buffalo's expense, further widening the gap between the two.
14. Denver Broncos Rebuild Left Side
The Denver Broncos don't know who their starting quarterback will be, but whoever takes the first snap against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, Sept. 11, will do so behind a revamped offensive line.
The front five could feature three new starters. The left side, in particular, received a major boost this offseason, as general manager John Elway signed guard Ron Leary to a four-year, $36 million contract. The veteran blocker will now serve as the offensive line's tone-setter.
"He's the type of player we're looking for … physical and tough and plays with the demeanor that makes us tough in the offensive line," Elway said after Leary's signing, per ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold. "That was one of our goals."
The organization followed the same recipe when it drafted left tackle Garett Bolles with the 20th overall pick in April, as he described himself as a "nasty prick" during a radio interview, per Cecil Lammey of Football Guys. The Utah product loves to bury opponents in the run game, but the Broncos valued his athleticism and ability to protect a quarterback's blind side. Head coach Vance Joseph described Bolles as "best pass protector in the draft," per Legwold.
With a stellar defense and improved offensive line, Denver will counter its deficiency at quarterback to a degree.
13. Adrian Peterson Balances Saints Offense
The acquisition of a 32-year-old running back normally wouldn't come close to qualifying for one of the league's top offseason moves. However, Adrian Peterson isn't a typical NFL running back, even if he's coming off a season-ending knee injury. Adding him to the New Orleans Saints offense will help balance a unit that's been too reliant on quarterback Drew Brees throughout his career.
The Saints finished 7-9 in each of the last three campaigns. The offense didn't finish better than 19th in rushing attempts during any of those. Yet New Orleans held a 12-4 record over that time when a running back gained 80 or more yards on the ground.
Sean Payton knows how to build a successful game plan as well as any coach in the league. The Saints will score points. But a more balanced attack will make the unit even more effective and unpredictable while allowing the Saints to exercise ball control.
The final point is important. The Saints' defensive struggles are well-documented. The less their defense is on the field, the better. As a result, the offense should become far more reliant on its talented backfield.
"My biggest challenge will be managing the touches with Mark and Adrian," Payton said, per USA Today's Jarrett Bell. "I'd rather have that challenge than wondering if Ingram is healthy."
12. Bills Dismiss General Manager Doug Whaley
Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula made the only move they could when they dismissed general manager Doug Whaley following the 2017 NFL draft.
"It's a production-based business, and we didn't produce well enough when I was head of the football operations department, and I take full responsibility for that," Whaley said during an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio's Moving the Chains (via the Democrat & Chronicle's Leo Roth).
Whaley's tenure as Buffalo's general manager—which began in 2013—became marred by the tenuous relationship with previous head coach Rex Ryan, an inability to identify or commit to a starting quarterback and no playoff appearances.
The timing of the move was odd, though. The organization dismissed Whaley less than a day after the NFL draft concluded. According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, new head coach Sean McDermott became the dominant voice in the draft room. The franchise didn't have any other option but to fire Whaley at that point.
To achieve lasting success in the NFL, a franchise must rely on a top-down philosophy and put a plan in place to realize its vision. The general manager and head coach can't be at odds with one another. They no longer are in Buffalo.
Instead, the Pegulas hired Brandon Beane as the team's new general manager. Beane spent nine seasons as part of the Carolina Panthers organization, so his familiarity with McDermott, who served as the Panthers defensive coordinator for six seasons, should help unify the franchise.
11. Falcons Build Fearsome New Defensive Front
Despite featuring the NFL's leading sack artist in Vic Beasley, the Atlanta Falcons tied for 16th last season with 34 sacks.
The rest of Atlanta's defensive linemen finished with the same amount of sacks, 15.5, as Beasley did. Dan Quinn's squad needed players capable of winning one-on-one battles to complement their top pass-rusher. It's no coincidence the organization's two biggest offseason investments came along the defensive front.
In free agency, the franchise signed defensive tackle Dontari Poe to a one-year, $8 million contract. The 346-pounder's rare athleticism will pair well with the explosive Grady Jarrett along the interior. Instead of serving as a nose tackle like he did with the Kansas City Chiefs, Quinn will provide the former first-round pick with more freedom.
"I want to feature him where we are really are going to try to penetrate and play aggressive," Quinn said in March, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's D. Orlando Ledbetter.
The organization also selected defensive end Takkarist McKinley in the first round of April's draft. McKinley continues to recover from offseason shoulder surgery, but once he gets on the field, Atlanta will likely use him as a pass-rush specialist opposite Beasley.
Every team will be wary of last year's sack leader, but the Falcons now have more talent up front to make them pay when they do.
10. Jason Pierre-Paul Signs Long-Term Deal with Giants
After operating under one-year deals during the previous two seasons, defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and the New York Giants finally reached a long-term agreement this offseason. Pierre-Paul agreed to a four-year, $62 million contract after the organization used the franchise tag for a second time.
"It means a lot to me, because I started here, and obviously I want to finish here," the two-time Pro Bowler said after agreeing to terms, per ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan. "I've seen a lot of guys come and go, especially in my [draft] class. I'm the only one left in my class here. It means a lot."
Even after his Fourth of July accident in 2015, the 28-year-old Pierre-Paul remains a prominent pass-rusher. Pro Football Focus graded the veteran as a top-five 4-3 defensive end last season even though he missed four games due to a sports hernia.
Pierre-Paul's presence is vital to the Giants' success. Olivier Vernon may be the superior pass-rusher at this point in their respective careers, but having both on the field at the same time makes the Giants defense difficult to block. With Pierre-Paul back in the fold, the defense can continue to improve upon last year's effort, when it finished second in the league by surrendering only 17.8 points per game.
9. Buccaneers Bring In New Vertical Threat
DeSean Jackson is still the NFL's best deep threat. According to Pro Football Focus' Cameron Mellor, Jackson finished first in deep receiving yards during two of the previous three campaigns.
This fall, he'll take the tops off defenses for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after signing a three-year, $33.5 million deal in March. Jackson turns 31 years old later this year, but his speed hasn't diminished, which still makes him an ever-present threat.
"I can assure you that he has a gear that we haven't had on this team in the three years I've been here," Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter said, per ESPN.com's Jenna Laine. "This guy can really, really run."
The three-time Pro Bowl receiver is coming off his third 1,000-yard campaign in four seasons. However, he doesn't need to serve as the primary threat in Tampa Bay's offense. Jackson is now a complementary piece opposite one of the game's best receivers.
Mike Evans finished fourth in the NFL last season with 1,321 receiving yards. The 23-year old target will be even better this fall since defenses will have to make a choice on which way they plan to roll the coverage.
With Jackson's speed opposite Evans' size, this duo may be the NFL's most dangerous wide receiver tandem. The Buccaneers' passing attack should be much better with both of those targets plus first-round pick O.J. Howard, fellow tight end Cameron Brate, Adam Humphries and third-round rookie Chris Godwin at the disposal of quarterback Jameis Winston.
8. Vikings Provide Sam Bradford with Protection
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford is coming off the best season of his career. He set a single-season NFL record with a 71.6 completion percentage, and he threw 20 touchdowns compared to only five interceptions. However, opponents sacked Bradford 37 times last season, which tied for sixth-highest mark in the league.
The organization invested heavily in its offensive line last year, but it didn't work out due to multiple injuries and individuals not performing to expected levels. The Vikings doubled down this offseason by concentrating on the offensive tackle position.
General manager Rick Spielman successfully pursued free agents Riley Reiff and Mike Remmers to take over at left and right tackle, respectively. Between the two, Minnesota invested a total of $88.75 million.
The addition of Reiff and Remmers will help in two areas. First, the Vikings finished 32nd in rushing offense last season, and pass-rushers could pin their ears back to pressure Bradford. They're also both experienced blockers who know how to handle oncoming edge defenders.
"I think we've improved at the two tackle spots, No. 1," head coach Mike Zimmer said in March, per ESPN.com's Ben Goessling. "They're both really tough guys, they're smart guys, and they play like veterans. They'll change up their sets, they'll change up their hands, so they're not giving the same thing every time and defensive linemen don't get into a rhythm."
Neither veteran is considered a premier blocker, but they're steady performers and automatically improve a lineup that featured four offensive tackles who received negative grades from Pro Football Focus in 2016. In fact, T.J. Clemmings ranked dead last among 76 offensive tackles in pass protection.
7. Browns Choose Myles Garrett with No. 1 Pick
Teams don't always receive enough credit for making obvious moves. Given the Cleveland Browns' history of blown first-round draft picks, an obvious choice isn't always simple.
Shortly before the draft, scuttlebutt emerged suggesting the Browns were strongly considering North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 1 overall pick. Instead, the organization selected the consensus top talent, Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett.
No prospect—not even the most heralded talents—are surefire locks to succeed at the next level. Garrett is a different type of player, though. He's a potential franchise-changer.
"There's just nobody like him," fellow Texas A&M product and Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller said of Garrett, per 247 Sports' Josh Edwards. "There's nobody in that division that can block him. There's nobody in the league that is going to be able to block him. He's a beast."
The Browns have lacked an identity since the team's return to Cleveland in 1999. Garrett has all of the necessary physical tools to dominate the league. He can help bring some sunshine to the factory of sadness.
6. Panthers Create a Dynamic Backfield
The Carolina Panthers backfield is frightening for opponents, as Cam Newton can now take snaps flanked by recent draft picks Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel.
"These guys have shown they can get the ball in the end zone," offensive coordinator Mike Shula said, per Ron Clements of Sporting News. "They have a lot of flexibility and a lot of talent. They're very instinctive players and, when you get those guys, that's huge for your offense."
During Carolina's magical run to Super Bowl 50 in 2015, it had one of the league's most diverse and complex run games. While the Panthers finished 10th in rushing yardage last season, the additions of McCaffrey and Samuel provide a level of flexibility out of the backfield they've lacked in recent years.
Both are threats to score each time they touch the ball. They're also comfortable working as receivers either out of the backfield or lined up wide.
This year's eighth overall pick, McCaffrey, racked up 4,577 offensive yards and 29 total touchdowns during his final two seasons with the Stanford Cardinal. Samuel, the second-round pick with 4.31-second 40-yard-dash speed, had 1,636 offensive yards and 15 total touchdowns for the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2016.
"You can see where they're going to fit and how they're going to help us," head coach Ron Rivera said, per Clements. "Just being a threat on the field is enough."
5. Chris Ballard Takes Over as Colts GM
The Indianapolis Colts needed more than a glorified scout running their front office. A leader with a vision became necessary after two straight disappointing campaigns.
Former general manager Ryan Grigson failed to provide a path toward sustainable success. Massive failures in free agency, the trade market and the draft could be found throughout the roster and led to the team's downfall from a division champ to mediocrity.
On Jan. 29, Colts owner Jim Irsay hired Chris Ballard as the Colts' new general manager. Ballard came in with a specific plan to improve the defense. He followed through and made the Colts far more athletic and dynamic on that side of the ball.
In free agency, the team signed Johnathan Hankins, Jabaal Sheard, John Simon, Sean Spence, Barkevious Mingo and Al Woods. During the draft, Indianapolis selected safety Malik Hooker in the first round, cornerback Quincy Wilson in the second and pass-rusher Tarell Basham in the third.
Concerns can still be found within the roster. For example, last year's offensive line investments must develop into viable starters. Also, the 34-year-old Frank Gore remains the offense's lead back.
But Ballard immediately made his presence known by operating in a professional manner and improving the team's personnel in a few short months.
4. Eagles Find Their WR1
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is going into his second campaign with a full complement of targets in the passing game.
Last year's wide receivers continually let Wentz and the team down with their poor play. This year's group is far more dynamic. Instead of tight end Zach Ertz leading way as the team's top pass-catcher, Wentz now looks outside and sees veterans Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith as his first and second options.
"It's been great with him," Wentz said about Jeffery, per ESPN.com's Tim McManus. "He plays on-time, he knows what he is doing. His catch radius is impressive; that's the first thing that jumps out at me. So I'm just looking forward to continuing to build on that relationship."
The 27-yard-old target posted a pair of 1,100-yard campaigns during his five seasons with the Chicago Bears. His 6'3", 218-pound frame provides a different option within the Eagles offense, as Philadelphia previously lacked a receiver who could physically dominate defensive backs.
Jeffery will play the 2017 season under a one-year, prove-it contract after dealing with injuries throughout his career and being suspended four games last season. With a motivated No. 1 receiver, the Eagles offense should be far more potent than it was a year ago.
3. 49ers Hire John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan
It remains to be seen how the San Francisco 49ers' new leadership group performs once the regular season begins, but the early returns have been promising.
In a surprise move, CEO Jed York hired John Lynch to take over as the team's general manager despite him possessing no prior front office experience. Lynch was a Hall of Fame-caliber safety and a high-level broadcaster, but he had never worked with an NFL team after his retirement in 2008.
That lack of experience made his performance throughout free agency and the draft all the more startling. The 49ers began to revamp their roster with the free-agent acquisitions of quarterback Brian Hoyer, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, linebacker Malcolm Smith and wide receivers Pierre Garcon and Marquise Goodwin.
Their approach kicked into overdrive during the draft, as they emerged as clear "winners" of this year's festivities. First, San Francisco swindled the Chicago Bears in the Mitchell Trubisky deal and still landed defensive lineman Solomon Thomas with the third overall pick. Lynch and Co. moved back into the first round to acquire another top-five-caliber talent in linebacker Reuben Foster.
Lynch's early work doesn't overshadow the hire of head coach Kyle Shanahan, who was considered one of the top available head coaching candidates. The former Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator has been groomed for this position his entire life. His offensive scheme is one of the NFL's best, and he has a strong mind for the game.
"He's super-intelligent, and the more and more comfortable he gets, it's going to be a bright future for him," center Daniel Kilgore said, per ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner.
With both parties signing six-year deals, the 49ers finally appear to have stability at the organization's two most important positions.
2. Packers Add Top Tight Ends
The Green Bay Packers aren't often known for being active participants in free agency. The franchise's philosophy to draft the best talent available, develop it and keep that core together proved to be a successful formula under general manager Ted Thompson.
But the franchise has made rare exceptions for elite performers. Martellus Bennett is one such example.
Bennett entered free agency as the top available tight end after filling in admirably for Rob Gronkowski during the New England Patriots' latest Super Bowl run. The 30-year-old target is a rare dual-threat tight end, as he can be a dominant blocker and a mismatch in the passing game. According to ESPN.com's Field Yates, Bennett accumulated 410 yards after the catch last season, more than any Packers player had.
The former second-round pick is a workhorse, too. Bennett played 945 or more snaps in four of the past five campaigns, per Pro Football Focus. The Packers lacked that sort of reliability last season, as Jared Cook missed six games due to injury.
Green Bay's acquisition of Lance Kendricks alongside Bennett will help make an already potent offense more unpredictable.
"It gives you the upper hand," quarterback Aaron Rodgers said, per Mike Spofford of the team's official site. "There’s a number of ways you can attack a defense based on their alignment. You can run both sides behind those guys, and you can get four vertical (routes) as well."
1. Patriots Complete Multiple Trades to Improve Super Bowl Roster
When the rest of the league zigs, the New England Patriots zag.
Draft picks are the league's most valuable commodity. Yet the Patriots—who have always been active on draft day under the leadership of head coach Bill Belichick—only selected four players and didn't make their first choice until the 83rd overall pick.
Instead, New England took a different approach by turning those draft picks into veterans, who are expected to contribute and expand both the offense and defense.
The Patriots turned their first-round selection into 23-year-old wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who posted a pair of 1,100-yard campaigns over the past two years with the New Orleans Saints. Cooks is only 15 months older than Corey Davis, whom the Tennessee Titans selected with the fifth overall pick. Last year's leading receiver for the Saints will add a true vertical threat to New England's offense.
New England sent its second-round selection to the Carolina Panthers for veteran defensive end Kony Ealy, who will help fill the void left by Jabaal Sheard and Chris Long as a new pass-rush presence. And once the Pats decided they couldn't afford to re-sign tight end Martellus Bennett, they flipped a fourth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts for a Dwayne Allen and a sixth-round selection.
On paper, the Patriots roster is more potent today than it was during Super Bowl LI. That's a result of shrewd moves from an organization that isn't ever complacent.