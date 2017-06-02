Every NFL Team's Undrafted Free Agent Most Likely to Make the Roster

31 of 32

Quarterback Tyler Ferguson

In the NFL, circumstances can change in a heartbeat. And those changing circumstances can make all the difference in the world as to whether or not a young player makes a team.

That's the situation that Western Kentucky quarterback Tyler Ferguson finds himself in with the Tennessee Titans. With veteran backup Matt Cassel out at least six weeks after having thumb surgery, both third-stringer Alex Tanney and Ferguson will see extra reps in OTAs and early in training camp.

Ferguson told Terry McCormick of Titans Insider (via the Daily Herald) that he's been trying to take advantage of those extra reps while also allowing that Cassel has been a help even if he isn't on the field.

"Matt has been a huge help to me," Ferguson said. "I've been getting some good reps in OTAs up to this point, and it allows me to get a little more, some work with the twos and a couple of older guys sprinkled in there that I wasn’t getting reps with. So I'm going to try to take full advantage of it."

At 6'4" and 225 pounds, Ferguson has the look of an NFL quarterback. But the bigger question is if he has the arm for it. And it's a true question—Ferguson played sparingly for the Hilltoppers after transferring from Louisville by way of Penn State.

But any big-bodied passer who can hit the side of a barn is going to have some value in the NFL.

It's actually a long shot for any of the Titans' UDFA to make the 53-man roster. There aren't any players who jump out at you, or glaring holes that would appear to need patching.

But Cassel's injury has at the very least presented Ferguson a golden chance to try to earn a practice squad spot this summer, if not push Tanney for the No. 3 job.