LeBron-Steph Rivalry Has Made Each a Different, and Better, Player

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. — On the eve of the 2017 NBA Finals, Stephen Curry sat with his chin in his left hand, stroking the fuller facial hair he now sports. Around his elbow was a black sleeve, bigger than what may have been ordered for him two years ago considering the greater muscle mass he carries today.

LeBron James arrived here shooting a career-best 42.1 percent on three-pointers in the playoffs—after being a 32.1 percent posteseason three-point shooter for his career until this season. Even if James missed his first 17 three-point shots in these Finals, he'd still be shooting better for this playoffs than he did last postseason, when his 34 percent was already a massive upgrade from his 22.7 percent in 2015, when his Cleveland Cavaliers lost to Curry's Golden State Warriors.

As these two former MVPs prepare to tangle once more for the NBA title, they are making the most out of knowing each other even as they compete against one another. Curry and James don't have to be partners in anything, but there is inspiration to be found in them trying to better themselves by being more like each other.

Perhaps their convergence is the result of the natural progression any player undergoes. Perhaps neither has made a conscious choice to emulate the other. Whatever the reason, it is a higher plane where Curry and James currently coexist, each of them having won one NBA championship at the other's expense. And with that has come a mutual respect.

The beauty of this rubber match is that the tie will be broken, and one will soon have the upper hand over the other. But for the moment, it's a healthy relationship between Curry and James, the sport's two true giants, no matter how much time was spent this season debating whether the MVP was James Harden or Russell Westbrook.

Perhaps this third installment of Cavs-Dubs would be more titillating if James still held on to some of the resentment he had before, according to league sources, over Curry's explosion in popularity.

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

But conquering the Warriors' 73-9 machine last year left James looking up at no one, which is why he could say Wednesday so sincerely and serenely, "I'm not in the prove-people-wrong, silence-critics department no more."

James' reign is such that his standing as compared to Michael Jordan, against whom he never played, has generated more debate than his current rivalry with Curry, even though these two have led their collision-course teams to a combined 24-1 record in the playoffs.

Curry likewise hasn't had to field any questions about his rise to prominence infringing on whatever James, James' team or James' shoe company expected to accomplish during the prime of James' career.

But those close to Curry say he never has been the sort to shoot for taking away what someone else had. He was just trying to shoot to make his own baskets.

Curry seemed at a loss for words when asked about James on Wednesday, as if he hadn't given the idea of a rivalry a single thought—even though James spoiled Curry's NBA-first unanimous MVP season in the Finals a year ago.

"You're asking the wrong person; I don't know," Curry said. "It's not something I focus on. Same answer I've had the last two years: That's not why I'm playing. That's not why I do what I do every single game. That's not my perspective."

Curry threw his hands up as he finished responding, as if the idea of hate in his heart for LeBron seemed pitiable for those who imagined it.

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Instead, the two seem more like each other with each passing season.

Curry will never be as strong as James, but Curry has definitely gotten stronger—and more willing to pace himself to have energy for this final series of the season. Through determination and with that strength, Curry has also decreased the gap between him and James at the defensive end, even if he won't ever be able to close it.

Meanwhile, whether it's the natural evolution of a star who knows he has to settle for a greater number of jumpers later in his career or stealing a page from Curry's book, James arrives at this series with more of a three-point weapon at his disposal than ever before.

Here they are, accepting, respecting and even aspiring when it comes to what is different about the other. It's not sexy or controversial, but it's something that should be cited and celebrated.

Assuredly, there will always be much that separates them.

LeBron played football. Steph plays golf.

They're fundamentally different, and part of the fun is you'll always be free to choose your personal favorite.

Yet their greatest commonality is their drive always to get better. Kevin Love referred to it in James this way: "Just his relentlessness in chasing that greatness is special to watch."

How great is the drive in Curry and James to get better?

As they face off now in Round 3, we see that they're not even afraid to be more like each other.

Kevin Ding is an NBA senior writer for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter, @KevinDing.