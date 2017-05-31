Mets Issue Statement After Mr. Met Caught Making Lewd Gesture to Fan

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Mets released a statement apologizing for the actions of their mascot, Mr. Met, who was caught on video giving a fan the middle finger during Wednesday night's 7-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field.

"We apologize for the inappropriate action of this employee," the team said. "We do not condone this type of behavior. We are dealing with this matter internally."

Ronald Blum of the Associated Press reported the Mets have multiple people play the mascot over the course of the season, and the person responsible for Wednesday's incident won't play the role again.

The incident represents another blight on a Mets season that has already been marred by inconsistencies, injuries and the team's decision to suspend pitcher Matt Harvey for three games earlier in the month.

Following Wednesday's loss, the Mets (23-28) are now five games below .500 and sit nine games back of the Washington Nationals in the National League East.

The Mets are scheduled to return to the diamond Thursday at 1:10 p.m. ET to wrap up their four-game set against the Brewers.