Photos of Tiger Woods' Car Following DUI Arrest Released

Francois Nel/Getty Images

Two days after being arrested for driving under the influence, photos of Tiger Woods' car during the incident have been made public.

Andrew Lofholm of WPTV tweeted out the images of Woods' vehicle:

Woods was arrested on Monday around 7 a.m. ET before being released from Palm Beach County Jail on his own recognizance at 10:50 a.m.

According to the police report obtained by TMZ Sports, Woods was found asleep at the wheel of his car and "had extremely slow and slurred speech."

Woods later issued a statement about his arrest, via USA Today, noting "alcohol was not involved, but he had an "unexpected reaction to prescribed medications" and he "will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again."

The 41-year-old Woods has been out of action since February when he withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic and underwent surgery in April to relieve pain in his back