Who Ya Got? B/R Staff's Bold Predictions for 2017 NBA Finals

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Basketball games, especially Finals contests, are won both on the court and between those floppy, oddly shaped skin protrusions we call ears. Trash talk is often as valuable as a crisp chest pass or, in the Warriors' case, a stiff kick to the groin.

Players on both sides of this series possess an almost preternatural ability to get under their opponent's skin.

The mind games began in earnest days ago, when Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com said an unnamed Cavs player (my money is on a sleep-deprived Kay Felder) told him that JaVale McGee is not "smart enough" to play in the NBA Finals. Since McGee has been struggling with a reputation for absent-mindedness for most of his career, this is next-level trolling, especially because it could have come from anyone (even Felder). Last year, the Cavs successfully goaded Draymond Green into getting himself suspended for a crucial Game 5 at Oracle Arena. This year, you'd have to assume Dray is going to keep himself under control.

So, who's going to be the instigator, and who is the one to slip up and accidentally deliver a Stone Cold Stunner to an opposing player, costing his team a victory?

The Warriors have Matt Barnes for a reason, folks. If only ABC could mic him up for the whole game. Kevin Durant's trash-talk game is grossly underrated, and he has proved himself adept at telling mascots to get off the court, which might come in handy this year. McGee is an excellent candidate to blow his top, but my eyes are on Iman Shumpert and David West.

Shumpert is stuck guarding at least one of Golden State's elite backcourt players every game, which is like asking someone to keep score by hand at Coors Field. He's bound to snap at some point.

West can do all the things Draymond wants to do—but can't—because he's too valuable. If the Warriors could put Dray's brain in West's body for a few quarters each game, Get Out-style, they probably would.

—Dave Schilling