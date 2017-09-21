Aaron Brooks Reportedly Agrees to Contract with Minnesota Timberwolves

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly added a veteran presence to their backcourt Thursday when they signed guard Aaron Brooks.

Jon Krawczynski of the Associated Press reported Minnesota signed Brooks, giving head coach Tom Thibodeau another player he used to coach on the Chicago Bulls alongside Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson.

Brooks is something of an NBA journeyman who has played for the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Denver Nuggets, Bulls and Indiana Pacers since he was a first-round pick out of Oregon in 2007.

He was a member of the Pacers in 2016-17 and played just 13.8 minutes per game and averaged 5.0 points and 1.9 assists a night. He was nowhere near the player he was in his prime, when he won the 2009-10 Most Improved Player award with Houston behind a career-best 19.6 points and 5.3 assists per game and 39.8 percent shooting clip from three-point range.

Despite those totals, Brooks hasn't averaged double figures in the scoring department since 2014-15 when he was on the Bulls.

Defense is something of a concern for the Oregon product after opponents shot 3.2 percent better than their normal averages when he defended them in 2016-17, per NBA.com. However, he can still shoot the deep ball (37.5 percent last season for the Pacers) and will provide veteran leadership for his new team at 32 years old.

Brooks also has 38 playoff games under his belt. He can slide into the backcourt rotation and either handle the ball or play off it, and he'll also provide shooting as he looks to add more postseason experience to his resume with the Timberwolves.