LeBron James' Home Vandalized with Racist Graffiti

The Los Angeles home of Cleveland Cavaliers superstar forward LeBron James was found with racist graffiti on the front gate Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles Police Department Officer Aareon Jefferson told CNN they received a call Wednesday morning making them aware that the n-word was painted on the gate of James' home. Jefferson said by the time police arrived, the slur had been painted over.

James was not home at the time and Jefferson told CNN the police are still investigating the incident and cannot say if the home was burgled.

Last July, James was joined by longtime friends and fellow NBA stars Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade on the ESPYs stage to make a statement about social activism and race relations. ESPN.com passed along his comments about athletes using their power to create positive change.

"Tonight we're honoring Muhammad Ali, the GOAT," James said. "But to do his legacy any justice, let's use this moment as a call to action to all professional athletes to educate ourselves, explore these issues, speak up, use our influence and renounce all violence and, most importantly, go back to our communities, invest our time, our resources, help rebuild them, help strengthen them, help change them. We all have to do better."

More recently, Jake Becker of the New York Daily News noted the 32-year-old global sports icon commented on racism after Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones spoke out against racial slurs he heard during a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

"It's a delicate situation," James said. "Racism, we know, exists. You try not to put yourself in a position, for me as a father, I try to give my kids the blueprint on how life is gonna be. But at the end of the day, I can only tell them so much, and they have to go out and live it themselves. For me, I just try to be respectful, for one, respectful to others, and I feel like if you do that consistently, then I believe the karma will come back to you."

He added: "It's not great for sports. It's not great for society. You got guys like Martin Luther King, who all he talked about was trying to unite all of us—no matter the color, no matter the race, no matter the shape or size."

Meanwhile, James will attempt to lead the Cavaliers to their second consecutive NBA championship in their third straight Finals meeting with the Warriors. It would be the Ohio native's fourth title after previously winning two during his time with the Miami Heat.