Benjamin Mendy Reportedly Wanted by Liverpool Amid Manchester City Rumours

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign Monaco defender Benjamin Mendy, but Manchester City remain in the driving seat to snap him up.

According to Peter O'Rourke of ESPN FC, the Reds are interested in the 22-year-old left-back to replace James Milner, who played a makeshift role in defence throughout the 2016-17 campaign despite being traditionally a midfielder.

Meanwhile, City need to fill the gap left by Gael Clichy, and they are still ahead of Liverpool in the bid to claim Mendy's signature despite the Reds' position being strengthened by a top-four Premier League finish in 2016-17, per O'Rourke.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Milner had to step into the left-back role last season due to the unreliability of Alberto Moreno.

It is not a situation that can continue into next season, especially with European commitments back on the agenda, per Squawka's Greg Johnson.



Mendy only joined Monaco from Marseille last summer. He played a key role as Leonardo Jardim's young side won Ligue 1, providing five assists in 25 appearances in the French top flight, per WhoScored.com.

Naturally left-footed, he is a hugely talented player, boasting many of the attributes prized in modern full-backs, from fine defensive acumen to attacking intent and impressive delivery.

However, Mendy will not come cheap as he is contracted to Monaco until 2021, and Liverpool could struggle to wrestle him from City's clutches, per French football writer Andrew Gibney:

Mendy would be a fine addition to the Reds squad and it will encourage Liverpool fans that they can compete for such talent, but City still look set to win the race to snap him up.