Manchester United Transfer News: David De Gea Boost Amid Latest Rumours

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United are expected to resist efforts from Real Madrid to sign No. 1 goalkeeper David De Gea this summer.

According to Simon Stone of BBC Sport, the Red Devils believe they are in a stronger position to resist Real now than they were two years ago, when only an administrative error prevented De Gea leaving for the Santiago Bernabeu.

Stone added that senior Old Trafford sources said Spaniard De Gea has not requested a move "or expressed any discontent with his present situation."

De Gea's move to Real for £29 million was all but confirmed in the summer of 2015, but the deal collapsed at the last minute as the necessary paperwork was not submitted in time, per Stone.

The Spain international subsequently penned a new four-year deal at Old Trafford to 2019—with an option to extend another year—and he has remained one of United's best and most important players.

The 26-year-old is arguably the best goalkeeper in the world, so it is no surprise United are eager to keep hold of him.

United's UEFA Europa League triumph, which ensured them a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League, could reportedly have played a big role in persuading De Gea to stay, per Sky Sports News HQ's Kaveh Solhekol:

Had the Red Devils not beaten Ajax in last week's Europa League final, and so failed to make the Champions League, it seems likely De Gea would have been left considering his future, especially given his potential prospects at Real.

According to the Manchester Evening News' James Robson, United have prepared contingencies in case they cannot keep hold of De Gea:

Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak and Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel have previously been mooted as potential targets, per Robson.

But it is clear United are prepared to make life very difficult for Real should the Spanish giants pursue De Gea, and the stopper himself is reportedly happy to stay on at Old Trafford.