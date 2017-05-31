Clippers Reportedly Want to Hire Jerry West Away from Warriors

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers have interest in hiring Jerry West to their front office this offseason, ESPN.com's Marc Stein reported early Wednesday morning.

West, who is a member of the Golden State Warriors' executive board, finishes his contract with the team after the season.

Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob said he and the team would like to begin discussions on a new contract with West once the season is over.

"We want him back. We love him," Lacob told the San Jose Mercury News' Tim Kawakami on Friday. "He's been a great contributor to the organization, someone I consider a personal friend as well. We would love him back [beyond this season], and we've made that known."

While he turned 79 on Sunday, West would be a great addition for the Clippers. He's one of the greatest front office executives in NBA history and continues to leave his mark on the league through his work with the Warriors.

Sports Illustrated's Chris Ballard detailed in 2015 how West was instrumental in Golden State selecting Klay Thompson in the 2011 draft and took a hard line with the team about keeping Thompson out of any potential trade for Kevin Love.

The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears also reported how West made a phone call to Kevin Durant last summer that played some role in Durant choosing to sign with the Warriors.

According to Stein, the Clippers envision West occupying a similar adviser-type role within their organization.

In what is a potentially unpredictable offseason for Los Angeles—both Blake Griffin and Chris Paul are eligible for free agency—getting West on board would be a great start.