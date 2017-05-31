Reese Leitao to Be Allowed to Enroll at Texas After Drug Charge Plea Deal

Reese Leitao to Be Allowed to Enroll at Texas After Drug Charge Plea DealMay 31, 2017
Texas Longhorns signee Reese Leitao will be allowed to enroll at the school as scheduled after his felony drug charge was reduced to a misdemeanor, according to ESPN.com's Jake Trotter.
"Based on several discussions with people who know Reese well as a person both on and off the field, he's been a good student, highly-regarded teammate and leader among his peers," Texas athletic director Mike Perrin said in a statement on Tuesday, per Trotter. "All indications are that he's a young man with a history of good character and behavior who made a poor decision."
According to the Dallas Morning News' Chuck Carlton, Leitao was initially "charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school. The police report indicated that Leitao had been arrested with 19 Xanax pills."
However, the charge was reduced to a misdemeanor when Leitao entered a guilty plea on May 23.
A 3-star tight end recruit from Jenks, Oklahoma, Leitao signed his national letter of intent on Feb. 1—weeks before he was arrested.
"He understands that he will, strongly, be held to a very high standard of behavior at the University of Texas," Perrin added, per Carlton. "He committed to me that he will take this negative action and turn it into a positive outcome. Reese is determined to make this situation a turning point in his life and not an event that defines his character."
