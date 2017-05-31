    Reese Leitao to Be Allowed to Enroll at Texas After Drug Charge Plea Deal

    Alec Nathan
May 31, 2017

    AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 12: A Texas Longhorns helmet on the field before kickoff against the Rice Owls on September 12, 2015 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    Texas Longhorns signee Reese Leitao will be allowed to enroll at the school as scheduled after his felony drug charge was reduced to a misdemeanor, according to ESPN.com's Jake Trotter.

    "Based on several discussions with people who know Reese well as a person both on and off the field, he's been a good student, highly-regarded teammate and leader among his peers," Texas athletic director Mike Perrin said in a statement on Tuesday, per Trotter. "All indications are that he's a young man with a history of good character and behavior who made a poor decision."

    According to the Dallas Morning NewsChuck Carlton, Leitao was initially "charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school. The police report indicated that Leitao had been arrested with 19 Xanax pills."

    However, the charge was reduced to a misdemeanor when Leitao entered a guilty plea on May 23.

    3-star tight end recruit from Jenks, Oklahoma, Leitao signed his national letter of intent on Feb. 1—weeks before he was arrested.

    "He understands that he will, strongly, be held to a very high standard of behavior at the University of Texas," Perrin added, per Carlton. "He committed to me that he will take this negative action and turn it into a positive outcome. Reese is determined to make this situation a turning point in his life and not an event that defines his character."

       

    Recruit information courtesy of Scout.com.