Robinson Cano Suffers Hamstring Injury vs. Braves

Seattle Mariners star Robinson Cano was forced to leave Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves with a hamstring injury, according to the team.

Per MLB.com's Greg Johns, Cano was removed after he limped into second base following a double in the top of the third inning.

This has already been an unlucky year for injuries as far as Cano is concerned. The second baseman suffered a strained quad and missed a couple of weeks in May.

That represents a major absence, considering the rest of his career. Cano hasn't missed more than six games in any of the last 10 seasons, averaging 159.4 games played per season in this stretch.

Beyond just showing up, the 34-year-old has sustained a level of excellence year after year that is rarely seen at this level. The eight-time All-Star has finished in the top 10 in MVP voting in six of the last seven seasons. He also isn't slowing down with his 39 home runs last season representing a career high.

So far in 2017, Cano is slashing .274/.344/.454 with 26 doubles and 19 home runs entering play Wednesday. Seattle is just two games behind the Minnesota Twins for the second wild-card spot in the American League, so a possible DL stint for Cano would put a huge dent in the team's playoff aspirations.

The consistency is enough to impress rival second baseman Dustin Pedroia.

"I just appreciate the way he does it day in and day out and for a long time," the Boston Red Sox veteran said of Cano in May, per Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald.

The Mariners will likely suffer without him, but Taylor Motter and Mike Freeman will be the top options to replace him at second base until he returns to the lineup.