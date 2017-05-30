De'Aaron Fox Reportedly Will Work out for Lakers, 76ers Ahead of 2017 NBA Draft

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Former Kentucky Wildcats point guard De'Aaron Fox will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers in advance of the 2017 NBA draft, according to the Los Angeles Daily News' Mark Medina.

The Lakers own the No. 2 overall pick, while the Sixers will be on the clock at No. 3.

Los Angeles has also set up a workout and meeting with former UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball on June 7, per The Vertical's Shams Charania.

According to Medina, Fox's workout is expected to take place at some point the following week.

The Sixers have also been linked to Fox and Ball during the predraft process.

On Friday, ESPN.com's Chris Haynes reported Ball and his agent were contemplating a workout with the Sixers pending "an extensive conversation about the identity of the team" with president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo.

Two days earlier, the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy reported the Sixers "like" Fox and North Carolina State product Dennis Smith as potential picks at No. 3 overall.

Should the Sixers select a more traditional point guard like Fox or Smith, they'll need to figure out how to divvy up primary playmaking responsibilities since Ben Simmons is expected to function as a point-forward when the 2017-18 season gets underway.