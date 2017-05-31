WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 30

WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 30May 31, 2017
Almost every single week, at least one match on 205 Live is worth taking the time to sit down and watch. Unfortunately, this was not one of those weeks.
It's not as if any of the bouts were horrible, but none of them delivered the kind of quality we know the cruiserweight division is capable of.
It's sad when a promo and attack at the end of the show outshine three matches, but that is exactly what we saw Tuesday night.
The cruiserweights will be represented in two different contests at Extreme Rules, so there is a lot of pressure on them to succeed in order to increase interest in the 205 Live brand.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Tuesday's show.
Noam Dar vs. Rich Swann
- Dar should turn babyface just so we can hear the crowd chant his name to the tune of "The Imperial March" from Star Wars like we heard during the Cruiserweight Classic.
- Whoever designed Banks' outfit deserves an award.
- While this feud wore out its welcome a long time ago, it's nice to see more Superstars from the main roster starting to interact with the cruiserweight division. The more these wrestlers are integrated into the company, the more success they will have.
Not only is the storyline featuring Noam Dar, Rich Swann and Alicia Fox still going on, but they dragged Sasha Banks into it. The Boss can certainly help freshen things up, but the mixed tag match scheduled for Extreme Rules should be the final chapter in this story.
The Scottish Supernova delivered a promo insulting the Atlanta fans to get some cheap heat. The crowd picked up a little when Banks came out to accompany Swann to the ring.
Both of these men are talented wrestlers, but it looked like they were out of sync for most of the match. Banks tried her best to get the WWE Universe to care about what was happening in the ring, but it did little to help.
Once Swann picked up the pace, the fans started to wake up. Foxy and Banks got into a brawl at ringside while Dar finished off Swann with a Shining Wizard.
Grade: C-
Cedric Alexander vs. Corey Hollis
- Alexander is great at making his strikes sound brutal.
- Hollis isn't a bad wrestler. He could be good in a tag team in NXT.
- It's a shame to see someone like Alexander not being given the monster push. He is one of the most versatile wrestlers in the entire company.
The second match of the evening saw Cedric Alexander take on another jobber by the name of Corey Hollis. If Hollis' name sounds familiar, it's because he has appeared on NXT before putting over other Superstars.
Unlike the enhancement talent Alexander faced last week, Hollis actually got in some decent offense. However, this match was designed to make Alexander look good.
After hitting a few of his more exciting moves, Alexander picked up the win with his trademark Lumbar Check.
Grade: C-
Mustafa Ali vs. Drew Gulak
- Gulak mentioning dives in his pre-match promo was definitely intentional.
- Ali is fun to watch, but his lack of mic time has made it hard to connect with him as a character. We don't know what his goals or motivations are, and we know even less about his personality.
- Gulak should bring back the beard. It made him look more intimidating.
I will be the first one to admit I didn't believe in this storyline when it started, but Drew Gulak's recent performances have given this feud the kick start it needed.
He is the most underrated wrestler in the cruiserweight division, so it's great to see him get more time to showcase his skills.
Mustafa Ali has been the victim of Gulak's crusade, and he took out his frustration by attacking Gulak before the match was officially underway.
Once the high-flyer was grounded, Gulak began working over his leg to keep him from taking to the air. He was able to counter a cross-body from Ali to pick up the win. This match was nothing special, but it was slightly better than the two previous bouts.
Grade: C
Austin Aries Addresses His Fans
Instead of having a real main event, WWE opted to close the show with a promo segment from Austin Aries. While A-Double is great on the mic, this felt like a lazy ending.
After giving his upcoming book a cheap plug, he talked about making Neville tap out on Raw Monday night and how much attention it has been getting.
Aries replayed the footage of Neville tapping three times to pour salt in the wound, and the crowd was more than happy to chant "He tapped out."
Predictably, The King of the Cruiserweights came out to claim Aries got lucky on Raw. TJP attacked Aries from behind, and Neville was quick to join in on the beatdown.
It took three officials to break things up, but by the time they got to the ring, the damage had been done. This was a good way to make the champ look strong heading into Extreme Rules, which probably means Aries will leave with the Cruiserweight Championship.
Grade: C+