WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 30

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Almost every single week, at least one match on 205 Live is worth taking the time to sit down and watch. Unfortunately, this was not one of those weeks.

It's not as if any of the bouts were horrible, but none of them delivered the kind of quality we know the cruiserweight division is capable of.

It's sad when a promo and attack at the end of the show outshine three matches, but that is exactly what we saw Tuesday night.

The cruiserweights will be represented in two different contests at Extreme Rules, so there is a lot of pressure on them to succeed in order to increase interest in the 205 Live brand.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on Tuesday's show.