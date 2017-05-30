Lakers Rumors: Lonzo Ball Workout Date with LA Reportedly Revealed

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball reportedly has a workout and meeting scheduled with the Los Angeles Lakers on June 9, according to The Vertical's Shams Charania.

A source previously told ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne Lonzo and his camp were undecided about working out for teams other than the Lakers.

The source also told Shelburne it was "clear from the start our desired destination is Los Angeles."

On May 25, Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge told the Toucher and Rich Show Lonzo informed the No. 1 pick proprietors that he won't be working out for them in advance of the June 22 draft.

However, the Ball camp has reportedly given consideration to working out for the Philadelphia 76ers—who are slated to pick right behind the Lakers at No. 3 overall.

According to ESPN.com's Chris Haynes, "A final decision will be made once Ball's agent, Harrison Gaines, and Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo have had an extensive conversation about the identity of the team."

Specifically, Gaines wants to know how the Sixers plan to deploy 2016 No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons since head coach Brett Brown has publicly discussed installing him as the team's new point guard.

While the Lakers are known to be intrigued by Ball, Bleacher Report's Kevin Ding reported on May 9 that the Purple and Gold would do their homework on Markelle Fultz, Josh Jackson and De'Aaron Fox before settling on a selection.