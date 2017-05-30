Robinson Cano Suffers Right Calf Injury During Mariners vs. Rockies

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano left Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies with right calf tightness, the team announced on Twitter.

Cano recently spent a 10-day stint on the disabled list due to a right quad strain. He was activated from the disabled list on May 23 and had appeared in the team's last seven games.

Entering Tuesday's clash with Colorado, Cano was slashing .291/.346/.515 with nine home runs and 33 RBI, marks that both rank second overall among Mariners players.

Should Cano miss more action, the Mariners will likely pivot back to Taylor Motter at second base.

A 27-year-old utility player, Motter is slashing .201/.277/.388 and has logged 85.2 innings with a fielding percentage of .974 at second base this season, according to Baseball-Reference.com.