Chicago Bears' Biggest Remaining Offseason Question Marks

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Questions surrounding a rebuilding team such as the Chicago Bears don't exactly receive immediate answers.

Quarterback, for instance, doesn't have an answer. It's one of many hindsight situations for serious questions the franchise faces—maybe one of Mike Glennon or Mitchell Trubisky will pan out. At the risk of sounding too gloomy, maybe neither does.

Not everything can be like running back, where general manager Ryan Pace and the front office got an immediate return on 2016 fifth-round pick Jordan Howard, who solidified the position and finished as last year's second-best rookie rusher.

As OTAs progress and the summer months grind out the wait for next season, it's nice to take a step back and look at some of the questions yet to see answers. They might not for some time, but the following are critical talking points to keep in mind.