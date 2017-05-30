Lance Moore Signs 1-Day Contract to Retire with Saints After 10-Year Career

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Lance Moore signed a one-day contract with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday to retire as a member of the team he suited up for from 2006-2013.

The Saints made things official with a post on Twitter:

Moore officially retired from the NFL in August 2016 following a short stint with the Atlanta Falcons, but he took a procedural step Tuesday by inking a deal with the Saints.

A 10-year veteran, Moore originally signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2005. However, he didn't hit the gridiron for his first official NFL snaps until he latched on with the Saints in 2006.

During his eight seasons with the Saints, Moore emerged as a safety blanket of sorts for quarterback Drew Brees out of the slot.

In 101 total games with the Black and Gold, Moore racked up 346 catches for 4,281 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Moore then made his way to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2014 before operating as a supplementary receiving option for Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions in 2015.