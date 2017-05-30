Steve Kerr Says Back Injury Is 'A Little Better,' Wants to Continue Coaching

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has missed most of the playoffs because of complications from back surgery, but he has no doubt he will return to the sideline at some point.

When asked by Tim Kawakami of the Mercury News on Tuesday whether he would coach again, Kerr responded, "Hell yeah."

"You know, it's a little trickier, since this has been going on," the coach added. "I sort of assumed all last year that by the summer I'd get this thing knocked out.

"It's been kind of a mystery, and that's what's so frustrating. But I have every intention to coach for a long time. It's scary stuff and still hoping for a better resolution to it."

Kerr also noted he's "gotten a little better" in recent days, during which he's been running practice.

He originally underwent surgery in 2015, but complications and a second surgery forced him out for the first 43 games of the 2015-16 season.

Symptoms from a cerebrospinal fluid leak returned in the first round of the playoffs in April, limiting him to just two games before Mike Brown took over as acting head coach. The Warriors have gone 12-0 this postseason.

The Warriors are set to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, and it is unknown whether Kerr will coach Game 1 on Thursday.

Per Chris Haynes of ESPN.com, Kerr on Monday predicted he wouldn't be ready but also said his return was "still up in the air."