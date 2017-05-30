Building the Perfect College Football Defense for 2017

0 of 11

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Atlantic Coast Conference already boasts the defending national champion in Clemson, but if we were to handpick a perfect college football defense, the conference would dominate the nominees in that activity as well.

The ACC is full of elite playmakers, thanks to the recruiting efforts of Tigers coach Dabo Swinney, Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher and others.

On the defensive line alone, players such as Clemson's Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins, North Carolina State's Bradley Chubb and Boston College's Harold Landry are a who's who of potential All-Americans who'd be ideal difference-makers on this all-star team.

The other conferences have their share of next-level stars, too.

Still, just because a player has the best pro potential doesn't mean he'd fit in the starting lineup when building the perfect defense. Situational players and guys with versatility are vital when you're creating a unit that can match up with all types of teams.

In today's college football landscape, you need dominant defenders on the back end to combat against the speed-based spread. That's taken care of on this team, which enabled the selection of a base 4-3 defensive set with three traditional linebackers.