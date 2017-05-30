Georges St-Pierre Says He Will Retire If He Loses Next Fight, Discusses Comeback

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Georges St-Pierre wants to return to the Octagon, but his comeback could be brief if it doesn't go the way he wants.

"One thing I can tell you for sure is that I'm at one fight for retiring for good," St-Pierre said on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, via Mike Heck of Fansided. "If I come back and I lose, this is it for me. If I come back and I lose, it's finished."

St-Pierre hasn't competed in a UFC match since 2013.

The 36-year-old has discussed a comeback for more than a year and was set to face Michael Bisping until the bout was called off earlier this month, per Fox Sports Australia. The fight was set for July, but St-Pierre wanted to wait until after October.

UFC President Dana White was unwilling to wait for the veteran, instead moving forward with another fight for Bisping to defend his middleweight title.

"Georges St-Pierre is saying he will not be ready to compete now until November," White said. "Who knows if that’s even the case. It could be next year."

Prior to his leave of absence, St-Pierre was the UFC welterweight champion with a 25-2 record. His nine consecutive title defenses were the most in the league's history until he vacated the belt in 2013.