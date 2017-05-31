Boston Red Sox: 5 Potential Trade Options to Give Offense a Power Surge

0 of 5

Rob Tringali/Sportschrome/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox aren't sunk.

At 28-23, they sit in second place in the American League East, three games back of the rival New York Yankees. If the season ended today, the Red Sox would hold the top wild-card position.

Still, this wasn't how things were supposed to go for a club fresh off a division title and trailing championship aspirations.

You can blame a number of factors, including injuries to key contributors such as left-hander David Price. Boston, though, is largely suffering from a lack of power.

Entering play Wednesday, the Sox rank 15th in baseball in slugging percentage (.416) and 29th in home runs (48). It stands to reason, then, that they will go shopping for pop at or before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

Who should president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski target? Let's take a look at five potentially available names who could inject some needed thump into Fenway Park.