Christian Kirksey Agrees to 4-Year Contract Extension with Cleveland Browns

Linebacker Christian Kirksey and the Cleveland Browns have agreed to a new four-year contract extension.

The Browns officially announced Kirksey's deal. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Kirksey's extension includes $20 million in guaranteed money and a total of $38 million.

Since being drafted by the Browns with the 71st overall pick in 2014, Kirksey has emerged as one of their best defenders.

Last season marked the first time Kirksey started all 16 games. The 24-year-old had a career-high 143 total tackles in 2016 and led all NFL linebackers with 63 defensive stops, per Pro Football Focus.

The Browns have a solid front seven with Kirksey, Jamie Collins and 2017 No. 1 overall draft pick Myles Garrett. If Garrett can develop into the star pass-rusher Cleveland assumes he can be, this group will be intimidating for opposing offenses to prepare for.