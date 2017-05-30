Olympics Reportedly Likely to Be Held in Paris in 2024, Los Angeles in 2028

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

The International Olympic Committee is reportedly working with representatives from the Olympic bids for Paris and Los Angeles on a potential agreement for the French city to host the Summer Games in 2024, followed by the American city in 2028.

Matthew Futterman of the Wall Street Journal first reported the news Tuesday. While the 2024 finalists are "conceptually lining up behind the plan," those working on the bid from the United States are seeking "enough incentives" to wait four years, while still making the Olympics "financially viable."

Paris and Los Angeles are the last two cities in the running for the 2024 Games after Rome, Budapest, Hungary and Hamburg, Germany dropped out of contention.

The report comes two months after LA 2024 announced a star-studded Board of Directors to help convince the IOC to choose the city. It featured a wide range of executives, celebrities and sports personalities, including Magic Johnson and Jeanie Buss.

In February, United States president Donald Trump confirmed during a Westwood One radio interview he'd spoken with the IOC about Los Angeles' bid, per Nick Zaccardi of NBC Sports.

"They wanted to have an endorsement from me, and I gave it to them very loud and clear," Trump said. "I would love to see the Olympics go to Los Angeles. I think that it'll be terrific. The United States committee's members have asked me to speak up about it, and I have, and I think I've helped them, and let's see what happens. But I'd be very happy and honored if they would choose Los Angeles, and we'd stand behind it."

If officially selected, the City of Angels would be the first American location to host the Olympics since Salt Lake City in 2002 and the country's first Summer Games host since Atlanta in 1996. It previously hosted the international event in 1932 and 1984.

Paris hosted the Summer Olympics in both 1900 and 1924.