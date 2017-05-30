Matt Jones Absent from Redskins OTAs, Reportedly Awaiting Trade or Release

Leon Halip/Getty Images

Washington running back Matt Jones has yet to report to the team's organized team activities over the past two weeks and "isn't expected to attend any of the remaining five voluntary sessions," according to Mike Jones of the Washington Post.

Jones has declined to attend the OTAs "because members of the coaching staff told him he's no longer a part of the team's plans following the ascension of Rob Kelley and the drafting of Samaje Perine," a source familiar with the situation told the Washington Post.

Jones, 24, has been training in Florida, according to that source.

"That's something that Jones will have to answer," Washington head coach Jay Gruden said when asked about the running back's absence last week, per CBS DC. "This is a voluntary deal, as we all know. I can't force the issue on anybody. If he's disgruntled in any way, shape or form, it's news to me."

His tone shifted somewhat when asked if he expected Jones to show up for the team's mandatory veteran minicamp on June 14, however.

"I would hope so," Gruden said. "It's mandatory. He better."

The running back went into last season as the team's starter, but fumble issues and inconsistency led to his demotion. He rushed for just 460 yards and three touchdowns last season, while Kelley—704 rushing yards, six touchdowns—played well once named the starter.

Jones was ultimately deactivated for the final nine games of the 2017 season.

Seeing as Kelley employs a similar bruising running style to Jones, his former niche in Washington's offense has been filled. And with Perine added in the fourth round and Chris Thompson likely to see steady playing time in the team's offense, it's hard to envision a role for Jones next year.